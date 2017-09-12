25 Proven Ways to Save Money Before Next Year

Increase your savings with these easy tips.

September 12, 2017 16 min read

This story originally appeared on GOBankingRates



Do you have a financial goal you want to accomplish by the end of the year? Perhaps it's buying a home or going on a vacation.

In its 2017 Love and Money survey, TD Bank surveyed 1,482 Americans to find out more about how couples manage money, saving and spending habits, financial goals and challenges. The survey revealed 26 percent of couples said budgeting and saving are the most needed topics of advice.

Related: 15 Ways to Increase Your Income

You're not alone if you are skeptical about being able to save hundreds or even thousands of dollars in just a few months -- but it is possible. The first thing you have to do is set a goal.

"You can't be successful without clearly defining what success looks like," said Jason Thacker, head of U.S. consumer deposits and payments at TD Bank. "You need to be intentional about what your financial goals are and then sit down with a financial professional to create a plan that works for you."

If your goal is to save big by year's end, try incorporating these 25 tips and tools into your strategy to start saving now.

(By Andrew DePietro)