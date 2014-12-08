5 Steps to Build a Million-Dollar Business in One Year

Finally, if you want to shoot for the revenue moon, you need to be absolutely militant about gathering data and acting on it. When I approach a new marketing project, I prefer to work in short sprints of a few weeks or less where we'll try something new, check the statistics to see how the changes impacted revenue and then either commit the changes or try a new test.

Do the same with your growing company. You have a veritable gold mine of information just hanging out in your Google Analytics account, so put it to good use by identifying your company's key performance indicators (KPIs) and running tests designed to push these metrics even higher. If you aren't able to carry out these tests on your own, bring on a rock-star analyst who can help you make sense of your numbers. When every penny counts towards reaching your $1-million-a-year goal, you'll find these employees to be worth their weight in gold.

Growing a company to $1 million in revenue in your first year isn't easy, but it is possible. Stick to the tips above and be ruthless about profitability -- even if you don't hit this particular goal, you'll earn the strongest sales results possible for your unique company.

