9 of the Most Entrepreneurial Dogs in America

From being on the New York Times bestseller list to modeling for Ralph Lauren, dog influencers (OK, their owners) are making a lot of bones being entrepreneurs.

October 5, 2017 15 min read

When it comes to entrepreneurs, they come in all shapes and sizes -- and now species.

In the past few years, there has been an explosion of dogs -- OK, their owners -- being paid to promote products, services and brands.

Known as pet influencers, these canines are part of the world of influencer marketing, in which social media accounts with big followings are cashing in by working with brands. And while celebrities, models and leaders have been tapping into this opportunity for some time, dogs (and other pets) are becoming more in demand.

“Brands are becoming more and more interested in working with animals,” says Kyla Brennan, the founder of HelloSociety and its sub-brand WAGSociety, which focuses solely on animal influencers.

The animals represented by WAGSociety have worked with countless brands, including L.L. Bean, Jeep and Morton’s Salt, along with several major movie studios. Brennan says she believes WAGSociety, and other pet agencies, are just getting started.

“Dogs have been getting famous since the German Shepherd Rin Tin Tin appeared in silent films in the 1920s, but brands are now increasingly seeing the benefits social influencers and pet influencers can have on reaching an audience,” she says. “Marketers are always excited about experimenting with new avenues of brand messaging, and with pet influencers, the results consistently over-deliver for both the brands and the consumers engaging with the content.”

But it isn’t just Instagram posts the owners of these famous dogs are capitalizing on. Because of their huge followings, a pup’s brand can expand to other areas, including books, apps and apparel.

