Warren Buffett's Top Investing Secret Is Simpler Than You Think

You can apply Warren Buffett's investment strategy to your life.

October 10, 2017 6 min read

This story originally appeared on GOBankingRates



When it comes to making lucrative investments, chasing the latest trends isn’t always a great idea. Take Warren Buffett’s strategy, for instance.

Buffett -- arguably the most successful investor of all time -- currently has a net worth of more than $75.6 billion. He earned his fortune through stock investments and real estate purchases after he took control of the holding company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B) in 1965. His success as an entrepreneur and investor can be traced to his commitment to a single investment strategy, which continues to pay off year after year.

As you're developing your own investment strategy, consider taking some tips from this billionaire investor.

(By Sabah Karimi)