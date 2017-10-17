Freelancers make up nearly 36 percent of the U.S. workforce today.

October 17, 2017 6 min read

Nearly 36 percent of the U.S. workforce is freelancing -- that's a whopping 57.3 million Americans. As a result, these freelancers have contributed nearly $1.4 trillion annually to the economy. And these numbers are only growing. In fact, by 2027 -- if not sooner -- it's predicted that the majority of Americans will be freelancers.

Related: 5 Steps to Finding Stability as a Freelancer

More and more people are freelancing full time, according to the Freelancers Union and freelancing platform Upwork's new Freelancing in America: 2017 report. That's because there are more jobs available and the idea of freelancing as a career is becoming widely accepted.

While freelancing might have downsides such as income unpredictability and a lack of benefits, it has a number of upsides such as making your own hours, being your own boss and having the ability to work anywhere in the work.

Related: 101 Places to Find Freelance Writing Jobs

The freelance landscape is changing every year. To learn more, here are 18 things you should know about freelancing today.