5 Ways to Quickly Boost Workplace Morale During Tough Times

During stressful times, it can be easy for your employees to feel unfulfilled or dissatisfied with what they do. Consider implementing policies that allow your employees to pursue opportunities for personal growth. For example, you might provide funding for team members to participate in seminars or classes or allow them time during the week to work on pet projects or learn new skills. Quite often, these skill-building opportunities will pay greater dividends for your business in the future.

Interestingly, Google's famous 20 percent time policy, which has often been cited as the top example of letting employees pursue outside goals or pet projects, has been found to drastically boost morale even though the majority of employees don't use it. Ultimately, the idea that this time is available is what has been most effective at improving morale and productivity.

