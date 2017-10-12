Richard Branson

Richard Branson Shares 6 Crazy, Funny and Downright Harsh Encounters With Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Kate Moss and More

In his new book, the successful billionaire reveals the stories and experiences that helped make him who he is today.
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Richard Branson Shares 6 Crazy, Funny and Downright Harsh Encounters With Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Kate Moss and More
Image credit: Earl Gibson III | Getty Images
5 min read

Running a number of multi-million dollar businesses lands you in a specific crowd full of philanthropists, geniuses and even supermodels. From an airline to a record label, Richard Branson’s achievements are expansive and through his work, he’s developed relationships with some of the most successful and famous people today.

Related: 11 Powerful Quotes to Make You More Successful From Billionaire Entrepreneur Richard Branson

In his new book, Find My Virginity, Branson shares a number of stories from lessons he’s learned to funny run-ins with celebrities and how he’s launched various parts of his business. From getting a scathing letter from Donald Trump in 2004 to influencing Steve Jobs’ creation of the iPod -- it’s safe to say Branson’s got decades of crazy stories to tell.

Check out these six crazy, funny and downright harsh encounters Branson’s had with Elon Musk, Steve Job, Kate Moss and more.

Start Slideshow
Richard Branson Shares 6 Crazy, Funny and Downright Harsh Encounters With Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Kate Moss and More

Elon Musk reminded him he’s not a tech guy.

Elon Musk reminded him he’s not a tech guy.
Image credit: Mark Brake | Getty Images
In a 2014 interview with Management Today, Musk said, “I like Richard and I think he’s doing some cool things. But technology is not really his whack.” While Branson writes, “he’s since assured me he was misquoted,” he doesn’t disagree. “He has a lot more technological knowledge than me and is very detail-focused, while I think in broader strokes.”
Next Slide
Richard Branson Shares 6 Crazy, Funny and Downright Harsh Encounters With Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Kate Moss and More

A New Year’s Eve pledge with Larry Page turned into something more.

A New Year’s Eve pledge with Larry Page turned into something more.
Image credit: Kimberly White | Getty Images

Branson was ringing in 2015 with Google’s Larry Page and his wife, Lucy, along with eBay’s Jeff Skoll at a party on Moskito Island. The group decided to make a pledge for the following year to do something together that would make a difference in the world. However, after too many drinks, the group was bound to forget. Luckily, Branson had jotted down “Audacious Ideas” in his notebook, only to remember months later what it actually meant. During a boat ride with Virgin Unite president Jean Oelwang, Branson’s kids Holly and Sam, along with TED Talks’ Chris Anderson, he remembered what the note meant. The crew spent the boat ride planning a way to execute Audacious Ideas. They ended up holding an event that year where social organizations pitched their ideas to a group of wealthy investors on Moskito Island.

Related: Billionaire Richard Branson Credits To-Do Lists as a Key to His Success

Next Slide
Richard Branson Shares 6 Crazy, Funny and Downright Harsh Encounters With Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Kate Moss and More

Donald Trump once told him he would go ‘down in flames.’

Donald Trump once told him he would go ‘down in flames.’
Image credit: Drew Angerer | Getty Images

In 2004, after Branson’s reality show The Rebel Billionaire got panned by the public and received poor ratings, he received a letter from Donald Trump. Publishing the letter in its entirety in his new book, Trump wrote that Branson would go “down in flames” and called his airline a “terrible business.” An excerpt from the letter reads:

“You have no television persona and, as I found out with others a long time ago, if it's not there there's not a thing in the world you can do about it. At least your dismal ratings can now allow you to concentrate on your airline which, I am sure, needs every ounce of your energy. It is obviously a terrible business and I can't imagine, with fuel prices etc., that you can be doing any better in it than anyone else. Like television, you should try to get out of the airline business too, as soon as possible!”

Next Slide
Richard Branson Shares 6 Crazy, Funny and Downright Harsh Encounters With Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Kate Moss and More

Bill Gates and Branson share the same role model.

Bill Gates and Branson share the same role model.
Image credit: MARCO LONGARI | AFP | Getty Images

After spending a weekend with Bill and Melinda Gates on Necker Island, learning about the couple’s interests and charity work, Gates and Branson realized they had a lot more in common than they’d imagined: They both had a “shared respect for Nelson Mandela.”

In his book, Branson recalls Gates telling him that Mandela taught him about living. Gates told him how Mandela inspired him to focus less on Microsoft and more on charity work, because it was “just the right thing to do.”

“By the end of Bill and Melinda’s stay, I felt similarly inspired,” he writes. “I wanted to follow suit, and find a way to shift my own focus toward doing my part to in helping others.”

Next Slide
Richard Branson Shares 6 Crazy, Funny and Downright Harsh Encounters With Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Kate Moss and More

Branson inspired Steve Jobs to create the iPod.

Branson inspired Steve Jobs to create the iPod.
Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder | Getty Images

In 2001, Apple launched the iPod, and when Branson went to Jobs to discuss the new innovative tech, “[Steve] told me he had got his inspiration from an idea I’d had back in the eighties,” Branson writes. “I gave an interview to Music Week on 1 April, 1986 revealing we were secretly developing a Music Box, which could store every song in the world.”

Related: You Need These Skills to Succeed, Says Musk, Branson and Others

Next Slide
Richard Branson Shares 6 Crazy, Funny and Downright Harsh Encounters With Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Kate Moss and More

Kate Moss taught him the importance of working hard and playing hard.

Kate Moss taught him the importance of working hard and playing hard.
Image credit: Ki Price | Getty Images

It’s safe to say Branson knows how to throw a party. In his book, he shares that when model Kate Moss “is on Necker, she can usually be seen on top of the Great House table, dancing away day and night. I’ve rarely seen anyone work so hard and play even harder.”

He also recalls a time when a reporter called him to let him know they would be running a piece on a “coke-fueled threesome with Kate and Keith Richards.” Obviously untrue, Branson set the reporter straight, however noting, “It wouldn’t of helped Kate’s image -- although it might have helped mine and Keith’s!”

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • Richard Branson Shares 6 Crazy, Funny and Downright Harsh Encounters With Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Kate Moss and More
  • Elon Musk reminded him he’s not a tech guy.
  • A New Year’s Eve pledge with Larry Page turned into something more.
  • Donald Trump once told him he would go ‘down in flames.’
  • Bill Gates and Branson share the same role model.
  • Branson inspired Steve Jobs to create the iPod.
  • Kate Moss taught him the importance of working hard and playing hard.
 Next Slide