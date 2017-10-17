8 Crazy Stories From Richard Branson's New Book and What You Can Learn From Them

In 'Finding My Virginity,' Branson shares off-the-wall anecdotes from his life.

October 17, 2017 8 min read

It’s no surprise business magnate, philanthropist and billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson has some crazy stories to share. From jumping out of airplanes to launching new businesses to partying a little too hard -- he’s got an outlandish reputation for being a risk taker in both his professional and personal lives.

Related: 11 Powerful Quotes to Make You More Successful From Billionaire Entrepreneur Richard Branson

And there’s much to learn from Branson beyond your typical business how-tos. His go-getter, out-there personality helped him build one of the most successful companies of all time. In his recently released autobiography, Finding My Virginity, Branson shares some of the craziest things that have happened to him, and the lessons he’s learned from each.

Check out these eight crazy things we’ve learned from Branson’s new book.