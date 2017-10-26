Windows Shortcuts That Will Make You More Productive

There's an efficient way to open, close and navigate the start menu on your Windows computer. Opening the start menu is simple -- you can either click the Windows key or hit Ctrl + Esc.

While the regular start menu gives you access to your most used programs, settings and power options, Windows also has a "secret" start menu, which expands beyond the regular menu to include even more features and functions such as the task manager, control panel, command prompt, disk management, network connections, system and more. To quickly get to the secret start menu, hit the Windows key + X.

To quickly navigate through your apps on the taskbar, which also included any of your pinned and most-used apps, hit Windows key + T. You can also easily jump right to any pinned apps, which are in certain number positions on your taskbar by clicking the Windows key + the number.