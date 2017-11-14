Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

Start Slideshow

Nobody instinctively knows how to build a company. They either throw themselves into the role as a first-time leader, or they begin inside a classroom at the growing number of colleges and universities now catering to entrepreneurs’ needs.

Inside these institutions, future founders and CEOs are taught the skills and -- perhaps just as important --meet the people that empower them to turn smart ideas into real companies.

Each year, Entrepreneur partners with The Princeton Review to rank the top 25 undergraduate and top 25 graduate programs for entrepreneurs. The annual survey looks at more than 300 colleges and universities (including one in Mexico) and weighs each institution’s commitment to surrounding its students with world-class mentors, professors, and alumni, as well as an environment for budding entrepreneurs to thrive. (To read more about our methodology, pick up our Dec. 2017 issue of Entrepreneur.)

Related: Are Entrepreneurs Born or Made?

Click on the slideshow to see who made the list for the top 25 graduate programs for entrepreneurship.