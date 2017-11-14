My Queue

Entrepreneurs > College Entrepreneurs

Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

The Princeton Review, in partnership with Entrepreneur, ranks the top graduate programs at universities.
PeopleImages | Getty Images

Nobody instinctively knows how to build a company. They either throw themselves into the role as a first-time leader, or they begin inside a classroom at the growing number of colleges and universities now catering to entrepreneurs’ needs. 

Inside these institutions, future founders and CEOs are taught the skills and -- perhaps just as important --meet the people that empower them to turn smart ideas into real companies.

Each year, Entrepreneur partners with The Princeton Review to rank the top 25 undergraduate and top 25 graduate programs for entrepreneurs. The annual survey looks at more than 300 colleges and universities (including one in Mexico) and weighs each institution’s commitment to surrounding its students with world-class mentors, professors, and alumni, as well as an environment for budding entrepreneurs to thrive. (To read more about our methodology, pick up our Dec. 2017 issue of Entrepreneur.)

Click on the slideshow to see who made the list for the top 25 graduate programs for entrepreneurship. 

Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

1. Harvard University

Arthur Rock Center for Entrepreneurship
Boston, Mass.
Full profile +
Tuition:
$75,353
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
37
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
936
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
57%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
84
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$1,494,771,499

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Harvard University was established in 2003. It currently offers 37 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 84 companies and have collectively raised nearly $1.5 billion in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 319 companies and have collectively raised nearly $5.8 billion in funding.

Fifty-seven percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 143 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

2. Rice University

Entrepreneurship Initiative
Houston, Texas
Full profile +
Tuition:
$56,097
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
30
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
655
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
83%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
245
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$3,803,383,861

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Rice University was established in 2001. It currently offers 30 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 245 companies and have collectively raised over $3.8 billion in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 319 companies and have collectively raised nearly $4.1 billion in funding.

Eighty-three percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 156 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

3. University of Chicago

Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation
Chicago, Ill.
Full profile +
Tuition:
$59,753
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
25
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
1,959
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
57%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
317
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$326,985,984

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at the University of Chicago was established in 1998. It currently offers 25 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 317 companies and have collectively raised nearly $327 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 387 companies and have collectively raised nearly $930.2 million in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year University of Chicago students won $1.4 million in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Fifty-seven percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 469 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

4. Babson College

Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship
Babson Park, Mass.
Full profile +
Tuition:
$67,562
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
36
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
1,279
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
100%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
643
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$15,200,000

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Babson College was established in 1978. It currently offers 36 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 643 companies and have collectively raised $15.2 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 1,104 companies and have collectively raised nearly $103 million in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year Babson College students won $55,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Its entire graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 77 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

5. Northwestern University

The Larry and Carol Levy Institute for Entrepreneurial Practice
Evanston, Ill.
Full profile +
Tuition:
$70,435
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
60
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
1,777
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
88%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
224
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$191,163,709

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Northwestern University was established in 2003. It currently offers 60 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 224 companies and have collectively raised over $191 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 428 companies and have collectively raised nearly $1.2 billion in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year Northwestern University students won $248,050 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Eighty-eight percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 328 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

6. Brigham Young University

Rollins Center for Entrepreneurship & Technology
Provo, Utah
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $24,620 (NON-LDS)
In-state: $12,310 (LDS)
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
30
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
302
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
92%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
168
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$505,698,944

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Brigham Young University was established in 1989. It currently offers 30 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 168 companies and have collectively raised nearly $505.7 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 225 companies and have collectively raised over $608 million in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year Brigham Young University students won $107,750 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Ninety-two percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 196 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

7. University of Virginia

Batten Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation
Charlottesville, Va.
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $65,118
In-state: $62,800
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
28
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
747
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
100%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
123
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$222,430,000

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at University of Virginia was established in 1995. It currently offers 28 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 123 companies and have collectively raised over $222.4 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 281 companies and have collectively raised nearly $651.5 million in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year University of Virginia students won $20,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Its entire graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 95 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

8. Temple University

Innovation and Entrepreneurship Institute
Philadelphia, Pa.
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $45,113
In-state: $32,558
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
76
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
4,196
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
100%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
158
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$1,612,000

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Temple University was established in 1997. It currently offers 76 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 158 companies and have collectively raised over $1.6 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 221 companies and have collectively raised over $57.4 million in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year Temple University students won $84,500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Its entire graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 276 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

9. University of Michigan

Ross School of Business, Zell Lurie Institute; College of Engineering, Center for Entrepreneurship
Ann Arbor, Mich.
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $61,918
In-state: $56,918
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
59
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
2,734
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
41%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
172
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$98,683,401

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at University of Michigan was established in 1999. It currently offers 59 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 172 companies and have collectively raised over $98.6 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 295 companies and have collectively raised over $148 million in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year University of Michigan students won $46,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Forty-one percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 204 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

10. Bernard Baruch College, The City University of New York

Lawrence N. Field Center for Entrepreneurship
New York, N.Y.
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $27,064
In-state: $15,039
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
19
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
161
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
83%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
383
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$49,000,000

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Bernard Baruch College, The City University of New York was established in 1993. It currently offers 19 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 383 companies and have collectively raised $49 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 709 companies and have collectively raised over $67.6 million in funding.

Eighty-three percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 70 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

11. University of South Florida

University of South Florida
Tampa, Fla.
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $20,637
In-state: $11,253
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
58
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
1367
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
100%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
342
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$26,000,000

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at the University of South Florida was established in 2002. It currently offers 58 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 342 companies and have collectively raised $26 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 407 companies and have collectively raised over $30 million in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year University of South Florida students won $82,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Its entire graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 63 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

12. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Center for Entrepreneurial Studies, Kenan Flagler Business School
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $59,229
In-state: $43,106
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
31
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
709
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
95%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
41
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$20,543,687

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was established in 1985. It currently offers 31 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 41 companies and have collectively raised over $20.5 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 59 companies and have collectively raised over $50 million in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill students won $555,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Ninety-five percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 100 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

13. Northeastern University

NU Center for Entrepreneurship Education
Boston, Mass.
Full profile +
Tuition:
$44,605
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
72
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
1745
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
47%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
130
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$9,837,588

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Northeastern University was established in 2012. It currently offers 72 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 130 companies and have collectively raised over $9.8 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 145 companies and have collectively raised over $10.2 million in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year Northeastern University students won $50,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Forty-seven percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 201 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

14. University of Oklahoma

Center for Entrepreneurship
Norman, Okla.
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $33,804
In-state: $16,229
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
10
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
84
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
80%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
16
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$412,000,000

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at the University of Oklahoma was established in 2003. It currently offers 10 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 16 companies and have collectively raised $412 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 24 companies and have collectively raised over $419.5 million in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year University of Oklahoma students won $10,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Eighty percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 51 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

15. Syracuse University

Falcone Center for Entrepreneurship; Blackstone Launchpad
Syracuse, N.Y.
Full profile +
Tuition:
$38,544
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
24
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
1,420
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
100%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
90
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
NR

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Syracuse University was established in 1996. It currently offers 24 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 90 companies. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 131 companies.

During the 2016-17 academic year Syracuse University students won $243,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Its entire graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 40 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

16. University of Texas at Austin

McCombs School of Business
Austin, Texas
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $51,804
In-state: $35,324
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
46
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
462
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
92%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
70
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
NR

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at the University of Texas at Austin was established in 2001. It currently offers 46 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 70 companies. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 110 companies.

During the 2016-17 academic year University of Texas at Austin students won $93,500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Ninety-two percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 208 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

17. New York University

W. R. Berkley Innovation Labs
New York, N.Y.
Full profile +
Tuition:
$69,110
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
18
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
1123
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
36%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
34
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$120,885,000

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at New York University was established in 1983. It currently offers 18 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 34 companies and have collectively raised nearly $121 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 82 companies and have collectively raised over $217 million in funding.

Thirty-six percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 50 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

18. Texas A&M University

Center for New Ventures and Entrepreneurship
College Station, Texas
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $34,849
In-state: $22,213
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
16
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
502
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
33%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
500
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$5,000,000

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Texas A&M University was established in 1999. It currently offers 16 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 500 companies and have collectively raised $5 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 1,000 companies.

During the 2016-17 academic year Texas A&M University students won $110,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Thirty-three percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 100 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

19. University of Texas at Dallas

The Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (Community Education and Outreach Programs)
Richardson, Texas
Full profile +
Tuition:
$15,944
Out of state: $32,974
In-state: $18,064
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
24
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
557
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
69%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
357
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$12,000,000

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at the University of Texas at Dallas was established in 2005. It currently offers 24 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 357 companies and have collectively raised $12 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 462 companies and have collectively raised $50 million in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year University of Texas at Dallas students won $46,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Sixty-nine percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 91 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

20. DePaul University

Coleman Entrepreneurship Center
Chicago, Ill.
Full profile +
Tuition:
$24,960
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
43
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
381
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
61%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
92
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$12,487,000

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at DePaul University was established in 2003. It currently offers 43 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 92 companies and have collectively raised nearly $12.5 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 157 companies and have collectively raised nearly $144 million in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year DePaul University students won $20,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Sixty-one percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 40 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

21. University of Rochester

Ain Center for Entrepreneurship
Rochester, N.Y.
Full profile +
Tuition:
$47,089
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
27
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
274
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
79%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
105
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$40,897,500

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at University of Rochester was established in 2006. It currently offers 27 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 105 companies and have collectively raised nearly $41 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 181 companies and have collectively raised $180 million in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year University of Rochester students won $6,750 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Seventy-nine percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 134 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

22. Washington University in St. Louis

Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation & Entrepreneurship
St. Louis, Mo.
Full profile +
Tuition:
$55,385
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
33
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
445
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
80%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
52
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$55,274,390

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Washington University in St. Louis was established in 2003. It currently offers 33 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 52 companies and have collectively raised over $55.2 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 78 companies and have collectively raised over $99.7 million in funding.

Eighty percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 340 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

23. University of Utah

Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute
Salt Lake City, Utah
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $49,366
In-state: $26,933
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
15
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
270
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
73%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
81
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$18,370,072

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at University of Utah was established in 2002. It currently offers 15 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 81 companies and have collectively raised over $18.3 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 146 companies and have collectively raised nearly $134.5 million in funding.

Seventy-three percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 90 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

24. George Washington University

Center for Entrepreneurial Excellence (CFEE)
Washington D.C.
Full profile +
Tuition:
$48,975
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
8
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
1606
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
80%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
50
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$20,396,000

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at the George Washington University was established in 1986. It currently offers 8 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 50 companies and have collectively raised nearly $20.4 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 60 companies and have collectively raised nearly $141.8 million in funding.

Eighty percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 36 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

25. University of California San Diego

California Institute for Innovation and Development
La Jolla, Calif.
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $50,909
In-state: $46,775
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
19
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
338
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
77%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
67
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$500,000,000

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at University of California San Diego was established in 2012. It currently offers 19 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 67 companies and have collectively raised $500 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 128 companies and have collectively raised nearly $2 billion in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year University of California San Diego students won $66,250 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Seventy-seven percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 30 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

