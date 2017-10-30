Are You Self-Aware? 5 Key Traits You Need to Have to Be a Great Entrepreneur.

Ask how you can improve yourself on a daily basis.

Entrepreneurial success stories are few and far between. Only 30 percent of businesses survive a decade, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Business Employment Dynamics.

Chris Cavallini, the founder and CEO of national meal-service company Nutrition Solutions, has done more than just built a business that can survive. Nutrition Solutions does more than $10 million in annual revenue and their clients include NFL player Rob Gronkowski and WWE world heavyweight champion Jinder Mahal.

I met with Cavallini to prepare for my upcoming mastermind house, and we talked about the keys to successful brand-building. One thing that Cavallini kept circling back to was self-awareness. That discussion led to us breaking down self-awareness into five parts, which I have highlighted below and think all entrepreneurs can benefit from.

