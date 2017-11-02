5 Ways to Reduce Work-Related Stress

Before you let your stress burn you out, here are some things to help you get a handle.

November 2, 2017 3 min read

For the most part, people aren’t sufficiently managing their stress. According to the American Psychological Association, 30 percent of Americans say their stress has increased over the past year and 20 percent of people even say they experience levels of “extreme stress.”

Related: 5 Tips for Small Business Stress Management

From long commutes to poor leadership, there are a number of things that contribute to a person’s stress levels. A recent survey by Comparably found that above all, “unclear goals” were the number one source of stress for employees. The other top stressors are bad management, long commutes, difficult co-workers and long hours. However, 42 percent identified unclear goals as their top stressor.

Stress can often lead to burnout. While one might think a vacation could be a good cure for this, many people feel pressure to work during their time off. According to the survey, 33 percent of women and 26 percent of men say their bosses expect them to work during vacation.

Related: How to Avoid Burnout in a High-Stress Environment

So even if a vacation can be stressful, how can people truly chill out? Comparably co-founder and CEO Jason Nazar shared his tips on what people can do inside and outside the office to prevent and combat stress.