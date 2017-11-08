My Queue

Your Queue is empty

Click on the next to articles to add them to your Queue

Log In
Leadership > worth-knowing

10 Bruce Springsteen Quotes on Success, Love and Rock n' Roll

Words of wisdom from a rock icon on how to navigate success and stay true to yourself.
Chris Jackson | Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen’s life has been an American classic, a rags to riches story of a quirky small town boy whose passion lead him down the path to stardom. The wisdom he gleaned along the way means he has more to offer than just the lyrics and riffs he’s known for, but advice and perspective for entrepreneurs everywhere.

Bruce Springsteen’s life began far outside of the limelight, spending his childhood among a working class family and community of Long Branch, N.J. An outsider and frequent troublemaker in his town and at Catholic schools, Springsteen recalls memories like being stuffed under nuns’ desks as punishment and his fraught relationship with his father in both interviews and lyrics alike.  

Related: 'The Godfather' Meets Bruce Springsteen -- How This CEO Aims to Give You a Severe Case of Cultural Whiplash

However, Springsteen’s music is filled with rich imagery and appreciation for these tumultuous roots, a reflection of the singer’s choice to use his experiences to lift him up rather than weigh him down. He thinks of his lyrics as the most impactful pieces of his creative career, his poetic style often granting him comparisons to figures like Bob Dylan. a way to intertwine the pasts and presents of not only himself, but Americans all over the nation. Now worth $460 million, Springsteen is considered a legend in the music industry.

Success did not come immediately, however. Slow record sales followed his first two albums with the E Street Band, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. and The Wild, The Innocent, and the E Street Shuffle. While both were critically acclaimed by critics, public enthusiasm trickled. It wasn’t until his breakout work, Born to Run, that Springsteen’s career took off. After over a year of meticulous perfectionism in the studio that he would soon become known for, Bruce’s lyrics touched the hearts of Americans of all ages, and was followed by an astounding 18 more studio albums.

Now with 20 Grammy wins and almost 50 nominations, Bruce Springsteen has been named one of America’s most iconic rock musicians and was awarded with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama. With a career spanning more than three decades, “The Boss” knows how to sustain a career and an audience.

Check out these 10 Bruce Springsteen quotes to take a glimpse into the iconic artist’s tools for success.

10 Bruce Springsteen Quotes on Success, Love and Rock n' Roll

1. On luck

“When it comes to luck, you make your own.”

--Bruce Springsteen

10 Bruce Springsteen Quotes on Success, Love and Rock n' Roll

2. On audience

“Sustaining an audience is hard. It demands a consistency of thought, of purpose, and of action over a long period of time.”

--Bruce Springsteen

10 Bruce Springsteen Quotes on Success, Love and Rock n' Roll

3. On success

“If you’re good, you’re always looking over your shoulder.”

--Bruce Springsteen

Related: 10 Entrepreneurs Share the Worst Advice They Ever Received 

10 Bruce Springsteen Quotes on Success, Love and Rock n' Roll

4. On trust

“Blind faith in your leaders, or in anything, will get you killed.”

--Bruce Springsteen

10 Bruce Springsteen Quotes on Success, Love and Rock n' Roll

5. On age

“You can’t be afraid of getting old. Old is good, if you’re gathering in life.”

--Bruce Springsteen

10 Bruce Springsteen Quotes on Success, Love and Rock n' Roll

6. On creativity

“You're always in a box, and you're an escape artist if you do what I do - or if you're a creative person, period. You build your box, and then you escape from it. You build another one, and you escape from it. That's ongoing.”

--Bruce Springsteen

10 Bruce Springsteen Quotes on Success, Love and Rock n' Roll

7. On perspective

“It’s not the time in your life, it’s the life in your time.”

--Bruce Springsteen

10 Bruce Springsteen Quotes on Success, Love and Rock n' Roll

8. On ideals

“The great challenge of adulthood is holding on to your idealism after you lose your innocence.”

--Bruce Springsteen

Related: What To Do When Your Ideal Customer Isn't Who You Expected 

10 Bruce Springsteen Quotes on Success, Love and Rock n' Roll

9. On fame

“My greatest fear was that success was going to change or diminish that part of myself.”

--Bruce Springsteen

10 Bruce Springsteen Quotes on Success, Love and Rock n' Roll

10. On future

“The future is now. Roll up your sleeves and let your passion flow. The country we carry in our hearts is waiting.”

--Bruce Springsteen

More Slideshows

How to Make Your First Million the Warren Buffett Way
Warren Buffett

How to Make Your First Million the Warren Buffett Way

GOBankingRates
7 min read
What 25 Highly Successful People Were Doing at Age 25
worth-knowing

What 25 Highly Successful People Were Doing at Age 25

Rachel Gillett
14 min read
This Entrepreneur Who Left Tech for Food Got $3 Million in Funding Aft...
The Digest

This Entrepreneur Who Left Tech for Food Got $3 Million in Funding Aft...

Stephen J. Bronner
9 min read