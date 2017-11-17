13 of the Most Ridiculous Luxury Gifts to Spend Your Money On

Start Slideshow

Not sure what to get your family and friends this holiday season? Well, if you're willing to splurge on some silly gifts, you've come to the right place.

Rather than spending hundreds, thousands or even tens of thousands on brand-name jewelry and clothes, think outside the box. How about something such as a $9,000 silver ball of yarn or a $370 designer bookmark? Your luxury-loving elitist friends most likely don't have these items -- yet.

So if you've got some money to spend and are looking for some ridiculous gifts your friends and family will never expect, here are 13 suggestions.

Additional reporting by Nina Zipkin