Lifestyle > Holidays

13 of the Most Ridiculous Luxury Gifts to Spend Your Money On

These luxury items will surprise your high-roller friends this holiday season.
The Yacht Company

Not sure what to get your family and friends this holiday season? Well, if you're willing to splurge on some silly gifts, you've come to the right place.

Rather than spending hundreds, thousands or even tens of thousands on brand-name jewelry and clothes, think outside the box. How about something such as a $9,000 silver ball of yarn or a $370 designer bookmark? Your luxury-loving elitist friends most likely don't have these items -- yet.

So if you've got some money to spend and are looking for some ridiculous gifts your friends and family will never expect, here are 13 suggestions.

Additional reporting by Nina Zipkin

1. Tiffany’s $9,000 silver ball of yarn

Tiffany
Tiffany's isn't all engagement rings and pendant necklaces. The luxury jewelry giant recently launched its home and accessories collection, with a category specifically called "Everyday Objects." Within this category, you can spend a whopping $9,000 on a silver ball of yarn, $10,000 on a bird's nest or even $250 for a "crazy straw."

2. Prada’s $185 paper clip

Barney's

Why spend five bucks at Staples for a box of 50 paper clips when you could spend $185 for a single special, designer paperclip? Italian fashion label Prada is selling a 6.25 centimeter by 6.25 centimeter sterling silver paper clip for $185 -- that's $13 per square centimeter. Don't worry, people will know how special the paper clip is since the "Prada" logo is embossed on one side.

3. A $760 ice cube maker

Hammacher Schlemmer

If you have enough money to buy the things on this list, ice made with an old-fashioned ice cube tray or ice maker is surely not good enough for you. Luckily, there is an ice cube maker that promises to make you the "perfect" ice cube. For $760, Hammacher Schlemmer's "the perfect ice cube" mold will create perfectly shaped, freezing cold ice balls that are said to last longer than normal cubes in drinks.

4. A $100 per month toilet paper subscription

Joseph's Toiletries
Rather than spend $10 on a 10-pack of Charmin' toilet paper, you can pay $100 a month for this household necessity. Zurich-based Joseph's Toiletries offers a monthly toilet paper subscription, which not only comes with six plush rolls but also four "gentle cleansing" and one "balancing care" products.

5. Hermes $370 bookmark

Hermes
Because a Post-It Note won't do, Hermes offers customers a $370 bookmark. Of course, it's not just any old bookmark, this one is magnetic, made of calfskin and comes in a variety of colors so it's extra special.

6. Leather gold and silver monopoly set

Zontik
Here's the perfect gift for any family: a gold and silver monopoly set. Made by designer Geoffrey Parker, the classic board game comes handcrafted with leather calfskin sides, inlays of gold and silver and pieces made with your choice of pewter, sterling silver or silver gilt. And if you're really wanting to splurge, go for the silver gilt, which is called the "billionaire" set and sells for more than $14,000.

7. Luxury dog mansions

La Petite Maison

Got any dog lover friends? Here's the perfect gift to support their obsession. La Petite Maison offers luxury dog mansions for your furry friends, which look like small replicas of actual luxury homes. They come in a variety of different styles, so if you live in a historic downtown district, you can purchase a home of a similar style to match. Or maybe you live in the suburbs of Orange County -- there's a replica for that too. The houses can be custom built and cost anywhere between $7,000 and $95,000.

8. Supreme’s red clay brick

eBay
Thought a Prada paper clip or Hermes bookmark was ridiculous? Here's one that blows those out of the water: Supreme's red clay brick. Last year, for its fall/winter 2016 collection, the famous designer streetwear company sold red clay bricks with the "Supreme" logo for $30 on its website. However, the item sold out quickly. It can now be purchased for $1,000 on eBay. Whether it's a door stopper or what -- we're not sure.

9. Dolce and Gabbana pasta

Di Martino
Know any pasta and fashion lovers? Here's the perfect gift for them: Dolce and Gabbana recently unveiled it was making a limited number of specialty pastas, which costs $110 a pop. The company will unveil the pastas -- only 5,000 were made -- on dimartinodolcegabbana.com on Nov. 15, so plan accordingly.

10. “Chanel” fire extinguisher

Louis-Nicolas Darbon
Another household product that everyone should have is a fire extinguisher. However, this isn't any old fire extinguisher. Designer Louis Nicholas Darden created a collection of luxury brand-inspired fire extinguishers that will cost you upwards of $1,500. While they aren't necessarily straight from the source itself, Darden offers hand-painted Chanel and Dom Perignon fire extinguishers.

11. Yellow Submarine

Hat tip to the fine folks at Goop for bringing this to our attention. This gift is perfect for the adventurous ocean lover in your life. But  to find out how much it actually costs, you have to get in touch with The Yacht Company, the business that made the vessel. It seats four to five people and can  go to depths of 525 feet for up to eight hours.

12. Private Island

This would be for those who have aspirations to live Richard Branson’s Necker Island lifestyle. This private island in Belize could be yours for a cool $6 million. Eight beds, seven bathrooms and 4 acres of land at $512 per square foot is less per foot than many New York City apartments. Some, may think it is a steal.

13. High-end headphones

For the music fan that’s all about high fidelity sound, might we suggest Seinheiser’s $55,000 Orpheus Headphones. The amplifier sits on a stand made of glass and solid Carrara marble. That kind of tells you all you need to know.
