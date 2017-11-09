My Queue

Lifestyle > Black Friday

The Best Black Friday Deals of 2017 From Amazon, Best Buy, Target and More

Prepare yourself for some sweet deals.
Amazon

Black Friday shopping is no longer limited to the day after Thanksgiving. Many brands offer some crazy deals weeks before -- and after -- the big day.

While Black Friday is officially Friday, Nov. 24, you might want to start preparing, and shopping, sooner. Dozens of brands have already revealed some of the sweet deals and discounts they have planned for the shopping holiday. And the good news is, you no longer have to go to physical stores and get stuck in traffic and long lines. With the rise of online shopping, most Black Friday deals are available online as well.

Amazon has begun its "Countdown to Black Friday" and is offering daily promotions. Black Friday itself will bring a whole new set of Amazon deals.

Best Buy, Kohl's, Target and Staples will also offer some sweet Black Friday deals and discounts, most opening up their doors on Thanksgiving evening, with Staples being the exception and waiting til 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

Online, Kohl's deals will start Monday, Nov. 20, Target's on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and Best Buy's and Staples' on Thanksgiving Day. However, you can get a sneak peek now, because ads for these retailers' holiday deals have surfaced. Walmart has yet to release its deals, and its Black Friday sales will begin in stores and online on Thanksgiving Day.

So, whether you want to beat the crowds, score some sweet deals online or simply get your shopping done early, here's a list of this season's Black Friday (and some pre-Black Friday) deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and more.

These deals are up to date as of Nov. 9.

1. Amazon Echo

Amazon

Amazon is offering some major deals on some of its own tech products, especially on the Echo. On Black Friday, you can save $30 on an Amazon Echo Plus, which will be priced at $119.99. Already, for a pre-Black Friday promotion, you can score a bundle deal on an Amazon Fire Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot with Fire TV Stick for $69.98. The ecommerce giant is offering new daily deals everyday leading up to Black Friday -- check them out here.

Best Buy, Target and Staples will also offer an Amazon Echo deal for Black Friday, with a $20 discount on an 2nd generation Echo ($79.99). Target is also advertising a $179.99 Amazon Echo Show, which is regularly priced at $229.99.

The Best Black Friday Deals of 2017 From Amazon, Best Buy, Target and More

2. Roku products

Roku

Ahead of the holidays, ecommerce giant Amazon is also offering a number of Roku products, including a 32-inch Roku smart TV for $170 and a Roku Premier plus its streaming media player for $74.

If you can wait for Black Friday, Best Buy will also have a sweet deal on a Roku Streaming Stick, with the device set to be priced at $39.99.

The Best Black Friday Deals of 2017 From Amazon, Best Buy, Target and More

3. TVs

Samsung

Kohl's has an offer you won't want to miss: a 55-inch Haier ultra HDTV for $299.99. That's a $100 discount, and when you buy it, you'll also get $90 in Kohl's cash to spend on other products at the store.

The retailer is also offering an LG 49-inch smart TV for $399.99 ($300 in savings plus $120 in Kohl's cash) and a Samsung 55-inch smart TV for $499.99 ($500 in savings plus $150 Kohl's cash).

If you're in need of a new TV, you might want to wait for Best Buy's Black Friday deals, which include a $350 discount on a 65-inch Samsung LED Smart TV ($749.99), $320 off a 50-inch Sharp Smart TV with Roku ($179.99 in-store only) and $400 off a 60-inch Sony Ultra HD Smart TV ($599.99).

If you're looking for something more high-tech, Best Buy is offering discounts on a variety of Sony Smart TVs, such as $500 off a 65-inch Sony 4K Smart TV Ultra HD with HDR for $1,499.99. To check out more of these TV deals, click here.

Target is also offering a variety of discounts on several of its televisions -- from $200 off a 55-inch LG Trumotion TV ($499.99) to $450 off a 65-inch Samsung Smart Ultra HD TV ($849.99). Check out the full selection here.

The Best Black Friday Deals of 2017 From Amazon, Best Buy, Target and More

4. Xbox

Microsoft

Kohl's is planning to offer an Xbox One S 500GB console for $189.99, which is nearly a $90 price drop. Buyers will also receive $45 in Kohl's cash on top of that discount.

Best Buy will offer $50 off an Xbox One 500GB that comes along with one free wireless controller ($229.99), as well as Xbox controllers starting at $39.99.

The Best Black Friday Deals of 2017 From Amazon, Best Buy, Target and More

5. Playstation

Sony

Score a $199.99 Sony Playstation 4 console at Kohl's and get $60 in Kohl's cash in stores. To go along with it, the retailer is also advertising PS4 DualShock controllers for $39.99 each.

Best Buy and Target also plan to sell the PS4 1TB console for $199.99, which is a $100 discount.

The Best Black Friday Deals of 2017 From Amazon, Best Buy, Target and More

6. Cameras

Nikon

Both Kohl's and Target will offer new Canon Rebel DSLR cameras with Wi-Fi connectivity for $449.99, down from the regular price of $749.99.

Meanwhile, Best Buy and Target plan to sell the GoPro Hero 5 for $349.99, a $50 discount. Target shoppers will also get a $50 Target credit with their purchase.

The Best Black Friday Deals of 2017 From Amazon, Best Buy, Target and More

7. Wearables

Apple

You'll be able to acquire a Fitbit Charge 2 wristband at both Kohl's and Buy Buy for only $99 -- it's regularly $150. Kohl's will also offer the Apple Watch 3 for $329 plus $90 in Kohl's cash.

Or, get $70 off an Apple Watch Series 1 at Target, for a discounted price of $179.99.

The Best Black Friday Deals of 2017 From Amazon, Best Buy, Target and More

8. Tablets and e-readers

Apple

Target will offer $120 off a 10.5-inch iPad Pro ($529.99) and $80 off an iPad 32GB ($249.99).

Amazon will offer a $30 discount on its Kindle Paperwhite e-reader, for a discounted price of $89.99. The ecommerce giant will also offer $20 off its new Fire 7 Tablet ($29.99).

Best Buy will offer an Apple iPad mini 4 with Wi-Fi for $274.99 (a $125 discount) and a Microsoft Surface Pro with a black type cover for $629.99 (a $370 discount).

Or, save $20 on an Amazon Fire 7 tablet ($29.99) at Staples.

The Best Black Friday Deals of 2017 From Amazon, Best Buy, Target and More

9. Voice assistant

Google

On Black Friday, save $20 on a Google Home Mini at both Best Buy and Target ($29.99). If you shop at Target, you'll receive a $10 Target gift card with your purchase.

At Kohl's, you'll have the option to purchase a Google Home voice-activated speaker for $79.99 (down from $129.99) and get $15 in Kohl's cash.

The Best Black Friday Deals of 2017 From Amazon, Best Buy, Target and More

10. Computers and laptops

Apple

At Best Buy, you'll be able to save $80 on a Samsung Chromebook with 2GB of memory ($99) or a Chromebook with 4GB of memory ($119).

The retailer will also offer $170 in savings on a Dell Inspiron Touch-screen laptop ($359.99), $230 off a Lenovo Yoga touchscreen laptop ($599.99) and $250 off a Microsoft Surface 128GB laptop ($899.99).

If you're more of an Apple user, Best Buy will also have some deals for you: an $899.99 iMac with 8GB of memory, a $799.99 13.3-inch Macbook Air with 8GB of memory and up to $250 off select models of MacBook Pros.

Staples plans to offer a number of deals on HP products, including $200 off an HP laptop with Intel Core i3 Processor ($329.99) and $310 off an HP Pavillion laptop with Intel Core i7 Processor ($499.99). For more computer and laptop deals from Dell, Lenovo and more, check here.

The Best Black Friday Deals of 2017 From Amazon, Best Buy, Target and More

11. Headphones

Apple

Both Best Buy and Target will offer $159.99 Beats by Dre Studio2 Over-the-Ear Headphones in variety of color options (a $220 discount).

Target will also sell Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones for $239.99 -- a $60 discount. Plus, shoppers will receive a $30 Target gift card with their purchase.

The Best Black Friday Deals of 2017 From Amazon, Best Buy, Target and More

12. Drones

DJI

At both Kohl's and Target on Black Friday, get $100 off a DJI Spark mini drone ($399.99).

