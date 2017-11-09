The Best Black Friday Deals of 2017 From Amazon, Best Buy, Target and More

Start Slideshow

Black Friday shopping is no longer limited to the day after Thanksgiving. Many brands offer some crazy deals weeks before -- and after -- the big day.

While Black Friday is officially Friday, Nov. 24, you might want to start preparing, and shopping, sooner. Dozens of brands have already revealed some of the sweet deals and discounts they have planned for the shopping holiday. And the good news is, you no longer have to go to physical stores and get stuck in traffic and long lines. With the rise of online shopping, most Black Friday deals are available online as well.

Amazon has begun its "Countdown to Black Friday" and is offering daily promotions. Black Friday itself will bring a whole new set of Amazon deals.

Best Buy, Kohl's, Target and Staples will also offer some sweet Black Friday deals and discounts, most opening up their doors on Thanksgiving evening, with Staples being the exception and waiting til 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

Online, Kohl's deals will start Monday, Nov. 20, Target's on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and Best Buy's and Staples' on Thanksgiving Day. However, you can get a sneak peek now, because ads for these retailers' holiday deals have surfaced. Walmart has yet to release its deals, and its Black Friday sales will begin in stores and online on Thanksgiving Day.

So, whether you want to beat the crowds, score some sweet deals online or simply get your shopping done early, here's a list of this season's Black Friday (and some pre-Black Friday) deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and more.

These deals are up to date as of Nov. 9.