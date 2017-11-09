How to Land a Dream Job With Microsoft Resume Assistant

Artificial Intelligence is backed by insights from more than 500 million professionals.

This story originally appeared on PCMag



Microsoft wants LinkedIn to help you build a killer new resume.

When the company acquired LinkedIn for $26.2 billion in 2016, PCMag made several predictions about the ways in which a Microsoft and LinkedIn marriage could work, like Microsoft leveraging LinkedIn in order to give users access to expertise within Microsoft apps, such as Word and PowerPoint.

Since then, LinkedIn unveiled a mentor-finding service that aims to match users with professionals willing to offer career advice. Today, with Resume Assistant, Microsoft has figured out a way to automatically pull expertise and artificial intelligence-backed suggestions into its apps without forcing users to seek out the information.

Microsoft is integrating LinkedIn's deep knowledge of how people search for jobs, what recruiters look for and how resumes are crafted with Microsoft Word. Think Clippy, but backed by AI and data from a social network of more than 500 million users.

Moving forward, when you connect Office 365 to your LinkedIn account and open a resume in Word, the program will immediately recognize that the file is a resume based on the document's format. A wizard will offer to help you build out and refine it. Along the right-hand side of the resume, you'll see things like similar descriptions of the jobs you've listed in your resume, a list of skills that are applicable to the jobs you've listed, job openings that fit your experience and access to resume coaches and professionals who can guide you to your next position.

Microsoft said it wants to turn populated LinkedIn profiles into brand-new resumes for users who are looking to start from scratch.

"We all know finding a new job can be daunting," said Bryan Goode, General Manager of Office 365 . "All at once you have to think about your LinkedIn profile, your resume and how you present yourself… We're committed to bringing the strengths of LinkedIn and Microsoft to bear for job seekers. Resume Assistant brings in the intelligence of LinkedIn right into Microsoft."

In the slideshow, PCMag breaks down the many ways Resume Assistant will try to turn your standard resume into an eye-catcher for human resources managers and recruiters, and help you land your next dream job. Resume Assistant is rolling out today to Microsoft Office 365 Insiders. General availability will be rolled out "in the coming months," according to a Microsoft statement.