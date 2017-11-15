5 Technologies That Can Prevent PR Nightmares

Today's technologies can make corporate snafus go viral in an instant. Fortunately, they can also be used to nip them in the bud.

Modern businesses are living in dangerous times. With the worldwide prevalence of social media and smartphones, one corporate misstep can become a PR nightmare in a matter of seconds. United Airlines realized that when a video of a passenger being dragged off an overbooked plane went viral, causing the airline's stock to tumble and forcing its CEO, Oscar Munoz, to appear for questioning before Congress.

Of course, United isn't alone. Travis Kalanick, the former CEO of ride-sharing company Uber, was compelled to step down after a seemingly endless series of controversies rocked the world's most valuable private tech company earlier this year. His replacement, Dara Khosrowshahi, now faces an uphill battle in restoring the company's reputation and revitalizing its global expansion efforts.

The news is not all bad -- technology can also mitigate damage from PR disasters and in some cases even prevent these disasters entirely. If you're the leader of a business of any size, here are a few new technologies to keep on your radar.

