6 Things Leaders Do to Set Themselves Apart From the Pack

“If you want to change the world, start by making your bed.”
That’s the famous advice of retired Navy Admiral Bill McRaven, now Chancellor of the University of Texas, in his commencement speech at University of Texas at Austin. This simple piece of advice owes a debt to the concept of micro-habits.
Micro-habits are small, positive changes based on the idea of “behavioral momentum,” which says that by succeeding at small challenges, we can increase our motivation to succeed at the most difficult tasks.
What are some examples of micro-habits that can help you move forward professionally or personally? Rather than multi-tasking through your coffee break, meditate for a few minutes to increase focus for the rest of the day. Instead of eating unhealthy food on the run, keep a bowl of apples on your desk to discourage those unhealthy habits.
This approach can be used for any positive change you’d like to make. Farago says, “When I am faced with a challenge, I break it down into smaller parts. If it’s something I’m really struggling with, tackling a couple of easy parts first builds confidence for the more difficult challenges ahead. Success in small things leads to success at the big ones.”