13 Amazing Travel Gift Ideas for Entrepreneurs Who Never Stop

Perfect for any of your on-the-go entrepreneur friends who need to relax, unwind and even power nap but don't have the time or patience. Silentmode is a power nap mask with noise-canceling abilities, 100 percent blackout and comfortable memory foam so you can take a snooze just about anywhere. The mask connects to its app and the wearer can choose between three different experiences: rest, focus and power nap. It will guide you on your breathing so you can check back in after feeling fully refreshed and relaxed. According to a study by Silentmode, the average heart rate of users was reduced by 19 percent in the first five minutes of using the mask.

Available on Kickstarter for $99; note that delivery does not begin until April 2018