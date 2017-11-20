13 Amazing Travel Gift Ideas for Entrepreneurs Who Never Stop
Entrepreneurs aren't known for their fondness for sitting around. We're always on the go!. And while traveling around the country, or world, can be fun and exciting, it's also exhausting and sometimes even a little stressful. Getting enough sleep, staying healthy, being organized -- these are only a small number of the obstacles of constant travel. Luckily, there are tons of products available today to make traveling smooth and stress-free. Here are a few of our faves for you nomadic types.
Silentmode power nap mask
Perfect for any of your on-the-go entrepreneur friends who need to relax, unwind and even power nap but don't have the time or patience. Silentmode is a power nap mask with noise-canceling abilities, 100 percent blackout and comfortable memory foam so you can take a snooze just about anywhere. The mask connects to its app and the wearer can choose between three different experiences: rest, focus and power nap. It will guide you on your breathing so you can check back in after feeling fully refreshed and relaxed. According to a study by Silentmode, the average heart rate of users was reduced by 19 percent in the first five minutes of using the mask.
Available on Kickstarter for $99; note that delivery does not begin until April 2018
BellaBeat
When you're constantly on the road, staying hydrated can be tough. However, it's important to make sure you're getting enough water when you're moving around so much. The BellaBeat is perfect for any traveling entrepreneur who struggles to stay hydrated. It's not only a water bottle, it is also a hydration tracker that sends the user regular reminders to get sippin'. It can also be hooked up to its app, which can provide a user a more holistic picture of their health, including fitness tracking, hydration habits and more.Available online for $89
Away luggage
Away luggage is not only reasonably priced, but it goes beyond your average suitcase. With compartments installed in each case designed to help you stay organized while traveling, they also feature a built-in battery charger, a nylon bag for any dirty clothes or wet bathing suits and a TSA-approved lock to keep your belongings safe and sound. Away luggage comes in a variety of colors and sizes, which you can buy individually, with prices ranging from $200 to $300, or as a three-piece set for $450.
Available online and in Away stores in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Austin; prices vary
https://www.awaytravel.com/shop
Apple Airpods
Lugging around a pair of bulky Bluetooth headphones or constantly untangling your cable earphones can get frustrating. Luckily, Apple's Airpods solve both of these problems. Not only are they wireless, but they're small and easy to throw in your bag on-the-go. For iPhone users, they easily hook up to Siri, so you can go completely hands-off whether you're playing music, calling someone or getting directions.Available online and in-stores for $159
Lovie Style phone-charging passport holder
Perfect for that international jet-setter friend, Lovie Style's phone-charging passport holder serves two of the most important aspects when traveling: a dying phone and a safe place to keep your passport. To make travel stress-free, the lightweight case features a slim battery charger within the case so you'll never have to worry about your phone dying while you're on the go. Working as a passport holder too, the case has RFID blocking to protect your valuable information from any electronic pickpocketing.Available online for $37.99
DataTraveler Bolt Duo
It can be a nightmare when you receive that phone notification, "Storage full," on your smartphone -- especially when you want to document and take pictures of your travels. While backing your phone up, deleting items and trying to make space on your phone can also be time-consuming, the Kingston's DataTraveler Bolt Duo solves this problem. Made for iPhones and iPads, it's basically a miniature flash drive that expands the memory of your phone. By plugging it in and then using the Bolt app, you're not only able to back up items but also shoot new pictures and videos directly to the Bolt. It's also available in different storage sizes including 32GB, 64GB and 128GB, with prices from $59.99 to $119.99.
Available online; prices vary
Care/of gift card
Here's the perfect gift for any of your busy health-conscious entrepreneur friends who constantly find themselves coming down with a cold: a gift card to Care/of. Care/of is a personalized subscription box of vitamins and supplements. Customers answer a few questions about their goals, lifestyle and diet, and Care/of sends a monthly box of specially curated vitamins and supplements to keep them in top health. Monthly subscriptions start at $30 and can be canceled at any time.
Available online; prices vary
Ringly
With tech today, it's hard to disconnect -- sometimes even just for a few minutes. Yet, whether you're at a dinner or a meeting, getting your phone out can be rude and distracting to others. So if you've got a social friend who's constantly attending dinner parties and work events around the world but is also notorious for constantly being on their phone, Ringly could be the perfect gift for them. Ringly is a ring that you wear, which notifies you of important messages, calls and other notifications that you set as important through slight vibrations and lights. Not only that, but it also serves as an activity tracker and has guided meditation through its app. Offered in a variety of colors as well as a bracelet, prices start at $99.Available online; prices vary
Canon PowerShot G7 X
If you've got a big budget, and a photographer or vlogger friend, check out the Canon PowerShot G7 X. Whether they are a YouTube vlogger or an avid traveler, this camera will help capture some awesome memories -- and it's specifically catered to selfies. The high-performance camera not only offers great photo quality, settings and full HD videos but also features an LCD screen that flips upwards so you can film and watch yourself while you record.
Available online for $699.99
Allbirds shoes
For those friends who are constantly running around from city to city, it's important to have a comfortable pair of sneakers. Allbirds is a socially-conscious shoe brand, made from sustainable natural merino wool, which minimizes odor and helps regulate body temperature. With sustainable practices, using 60 percent less energy in its manufacturing process compared to most other shoe brands and even 40 percent less materials on its shipping boxes compared to similar labels. Each purchase helps support Allbirds' partnership with the nonprofit, Soles4Soles. They offer a variety of colors and styles for men, women and children, from $55 to $95.Available online; prices vary
ShedRain’s Stratus umbrella
Have any friends constantly traveling to Seattle? How about Washington? If so, they're probably dealing with lots of rainy days. And instead of constantly investing in a $10 umbrella that breaks two seconds after you open it, get them something that will last. ShedRain's Stratus umbrella is a hand-assembled, functional, luxury umbrella that's composed of 250-plus parts to make sure it covers all of the bases, like an auto open and close feature, protection for fingers when opening and major wind resistance coverage. Dubbed as an "ultimate affordable luxury piece," the umbrella also comes with a lifetime warranty. It's available at major retailers like Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdales, with prices from $85 to $115.
Available online; prices vary
Bonazza international travel adapter
For that friend who's constantly traveling overseas, Bonazza's international travel adapter is an all-in-one plug adapter that works in over 150 countries from the U.S. to France to Argentina to Hong Kong and more. Not only that but, whether you're an iPhone or an Android user -- the adapter works with most types of smartphones and comes with a lifetime warranty.
Available on Amazon for $19.95
AMBEO Smart Headset
Whether you want to zone out to music or narrate the amazing journey you are capturing on video, these revolutionary headphones are clutch. The innovative in-ear canal headphone features two built-in omnidirectional microphones that produce immersive, 3D-like sound recordings. (Note: for use with iOS devices only.)
Available on Amazon for $299.95