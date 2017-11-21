My Queue

Your Queue is empty

Click on the next to articles to add them to your Queue

Log In
Entrepreneurs > Inspirational Quotes

10 Quotes from Daniel Lubetzky On Living a Kind Life

The man behind health snack brand KIND on how to find success through purpose.
Stephen Lovekin | Getty Images

While he is best known for his huge health food brand, KIND, Daniel Lubetzky wanted to create not only better snacks for people to enjoy, but a better world, too.

While he has been starting businesses since age 8, his first large-scale venture began in 1994 when he founded PeaceWorks Holdings, a business that seeks to combine profit and peace, fostering understanding and collaboration between countries of conflict.

Related: How Data Science is Fueling Social Entrepreneurship

But he didn’t stop there. Ten years later, KIND was born, the health food brand that took the industry by storm. KIND’s guiding philosophy of “ingredients you can see and taste,” attacked the old giants of the industry. Offering a combination of health and flavor that proved to be irresistible, especially when coupled with the company’s social sustainability and transparency,

KIND now pulls in a reported $727 million in sales annually, funding Lubetzky’s philanthropic passion projects.

Lubetzky co-founded the socially responsible high-fashion brand Maiyet, as well as a myriad of philanthropic organizations such as the OneVoice Movement, the KIND Foundation and Feed the Truth. He is also the author of the best selling book, Do The KIND Thing, which focuses on purposeful entrepreneurship.

In all of his work, Lubetsky’s message is clear: big business can find philanthropic satisfaction as well as and financial success through purpose-driven business models. The entrepreneur puts authenticity on the highest pedestal, and champions collaboration and independent entrepreneurship worldwide as a powerful stepping stone to success.

Check out these 10 inspiring quotes from the man spreading kindness throughout our world, one snack bar at a time.

10 Quotes from Daniel Lubetzky On Living a Kind Life

1. On success

“When things are going well, you run the danger of starting to think your success is inevitable.”

--Daniel Lubetzky

 

10 Quotes from Daniel Lubetzky On Living a Kind Life

2. On leadership

“A strong leader avoids becoming over-confident to the point of impaired judgment.”

--Daniel Lubetzky

10 Quotes from Daniel Lubetzky On Living a Kind Life

3. On excellence

“Ownership carries with it a commitment to excellence.”

--Daniel Lubetzky

10 Quotes from Daniel Lubetzky On Living a Kind Life

4. On specialization

“You can only truly do one thing well at a time.”

--Daniel Lubetzky

10 Quotes from Daniel Lubetzky On Living a Kind Life

5. On responsibility

“At a certain age, an entrepreneur can no longer serve as the central point for all functions. You need better people than you.”

--Daniel Lubetzky

10 Quotes from Daniel Lubetzky On Living a Kind Life

6. On perseverance

“Pursuing what you believe in already constitutes success regardless of the outcome.”

--Daniel Lubetzky

10 Quotes from Daniel Lubetzky On Living a Kind Life

7. On purpose

“If you can find a purpose that defines you and imbues you with meaning, then channeling that passion and energy toward your business or vocation can be a  source of near invincibility.”

--Daniel Lubetzky

10 Quotes from Daniel Lubetzky On Living a Kind Life

8. On mission

“The mission does not sell the product; the product sells the product.”

--Daniel Lubetzky

10 Quotes from Daniel Lubetzky On Living a Kind Life

9. On money

“Every successful company has a purpose and a value to give to society, beyond making money.”

--Daniel Lubetzky

10 Quotes from Daniel Lubetzky On Living a Kind Life

10. On satisfaction

“Striving just for money will limit your potential and never fulfill you because money is just a means to track and trade value.”

--Daniel Lubetzky

10 Bruce Springsteen Quotes on Success, Love and Rock n' Roll
Next Article

10 Bruce Springsteen Quotes on Success, Love and Rock n' Roll

Next Article

More Slideshows

Here Are 7 Well-Paying Side Hustles You Never Knew Existed
Side Hustle

Here Are 7 Well-Paying Side Hustles You Never Knew Existed

Glassdoor
3 min read
13 of the Most Ridiculous Luxury Gifts to Spend Your Money On
Holidays

13 of the Most Ridiculous Luxury Gifts to Spend Your Money On

Rose Leadem
5 min read
This Popular Cookie Company Was Started on a Whim by a Couple Out of T...
The Digest

This Popular Cookie Company Was Started on a Whim by a Couple Out of T...

Stephen J. Bronner
9 min read