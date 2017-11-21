10 Quotes from Daniel Lubetzky On Living a Kind Life

The man behind health snack brand KIND on how to find success through purpose.

While he is best known for his huge health food brand, KIND, Daniel Lubetzky wanted to create not only better snacks for people to enjoy, but a better world, too.

While he has been starting businesses since age 8, his first large-scale venture began in 1994 when he founded PeaceWorks Holdings, a business that seeks to combine profit and peace, fostering understanding and collaboration between countries of conflict.

But he didn’t stop there. Ten years later, KIND was born, the health food brand that took the industry by storm. KIND’s guiding philosophy of “ingredients you can see and taste,” attacked the old giants of the industry. Offering a combination of health and flavor that proved to be irresistible, especially when coupled with the company’s social sustainability and transparency,

KIND now pulls in a reported $727 million in sales annually, funding Lubetzky’s philanthropic passion projects.

Lubetzky co-founded the socially responsible high-fashion brand Maiyet, as well as a myriad of philanthropic organizations such as the OneVoice Movement, the KIND Foundation and Feed the Truth. He is also the author of the best selling book, Do The KIND Thing, which focuses on purposeful entrepreneurship.

In all of his work, Lubetsky’s message is clear: big business can find philanthropic satisfaction as well as and financial success through purpose-driven business models. The entrepreneur puts authenticity on the highest pedestal, and champions collaboration and independent entrepreneurship worldwide as a powerful stepping stone to success.

Check out these 10 inspiring quotes from the man spreading kindness throughout our world, one snack bar at a time.