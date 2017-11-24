20 Apple Watch Tips to Help You Work and Play Better

Start Slideshow

For many people, the smartphone has made the traditional timepiece obsolete, with millions of people digging their phones out of their pockets or bags to check the time -- that is, if they don’t already have the thing glued to their hand.

For others, smartwatches such as the Apple Watch are an alternative to the cumbersome metal and glass rectangle so many carry (and drop) during commutes, workouts and just about every other daily activity.

The limited interface of the Watch promises a learning curve for many users, because they can’t simply translate their iPhone habits onto the device, from silencing notifications to rearranging apps. Its benefit, though, is that it can function as a remote control for various features on your iPhone and Mac.

Whether you’re a new Watch user (Black Friday, anyone?) or just feel like you should be taking better advantage of your device’s so-called smart features, here are 20 tips to help you manage the screen on your wrist.

