Tour LinkedIn's New York Offices, Where There's a Speakeasy and a Movie Theater

December 20, 2017 5 min read

To enter the Empire State Building is to transport yourself back to a time of jolly bellhops, Art Deco-designed elevators and wall-to-wall marble. But leave the dimly lit lobby for the 28th floor and that all changes. The elevator doors open, revealing a vibrant, glowing blue corridor -- your gateway to LinkedIn’s New York offices.

Occupying six and a half floors of the iconic skyscraper, the office is peppered with breakout rooms, a fitness center and pops of color. But around any given corner you might find a nod to a bygone era, such as black-and-white photos and films or a hidden Prohibition era speakeasy.

The company worked with Interior Architects on the design vision for the 33,005-square-foot space on the 28th floor, guided in part by the goal of making it feel like a “destination.” According to IA, the floor is modeled after the “‘club level” of a hotel with amenities like a café, screening room, fitness room, billiards lounge and collaborative spaces.”

Click through to see this one-of-a-kind office space for yourself.