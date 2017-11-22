10 Surprising Deals, Tips and Tricks for Cyber Monday

Keep an eye out for unconventional deals -- and deals that aren't really deals at all.

Start Slideshow

If you aren’t tired out or broke from all of the Black Friday sales that began popping up online days before Thanksgiving, get ready for Cyber Monday, the biggest U.S. online shopping day of the year.

Cyber Monday is a phenomenon that arose in the 2000s, when deal-seekers would return to work after a weekend of shopping and snag discounts online using their employers’ internet connections. National Retail Federation Senior Vice-President Ellen Davis and former Shop.org Executive Director Scott Silverman coined a term for the trend in 2005. Retailers adopted it, and the rest is history.

Related: The Best Black Friday Deals of 2017 From Amazon, Best Buy, Target and More

Most Americans have an internet connection on their phones that surpasses what they could get at work a decade ago. Last year, online sales on Cyber Monday totaled $3.39 billion nationally, surpassing Black Friday U.S. online sales by about $50 million, according to Adobe Digital Insights.

This Monday, Nov. 27, heat up the last of your turkey day leftovers, fire up your smartphone, social media apps and/or web browser and prepare to find the best promotions from not just big-box stores, but travel sites, online learning platforms and more.

Click through to learn how to score the best deals on Cyber Monday -- and how you can prepare for the big day in advance.

Related: 4 Easy Steps to Marketing Your Local Business Online