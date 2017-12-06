These Are the 20 Best Places to Work in 2018

Start Slideshow

What makes you excited to get up and go to work every day?

Today, job site Glassdoor released its 10th annual Best Places to Work list for 2018.

In order to be eligible, companies had to have more than 75 approved reviews per company from employees based in the United States and had to have a staff of 1,000 employees or more. The businesses also had to be submitted for consideration between Nov. 1, 2016, and Oct. 22, 2017.

Each company had to have an overall company rating of 3.5 on the jobs site, and a 2.5 or higher when it came to five “workplace factor ratings” -- career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management and work/life balance.

In the 10 years that Glassdoor has put together the ranking, Apple, Bain & Company and Google have all remained in the top 10.

Of the 100 best places to work, companies fell into six top industries: technology with 28 companies on the list, retail with 11, healthcare with 11, consulting with six companies, finance with six and travel and tourism with six. There were also five top regions for where the companies were located -- the Bay Area, Boston, Los Angeles, New York City and Seattle.

Click through the slides to see the top 20, and why employees love them so much.