My Queue

Your Queue is empty

Click on the next to articles to add them to your Queue

Log In
News and Trends > Employee Morale

These Are the 20 Best Places to Work in 2018

Glassdoor rounds up their annual list.
Portra | Getty Images

What makes you excited to get up and go to work every day?

Today, job site Glassdoor released its 10th annual Best Places to Work list for 2018.

In order to be eligible, companies had to have more than 75 approved reviews per company from employees based in the United States and had to have a staff of 1,000 employees or more. The businesses also had to be submitted for consideration between Nov. 1, 2016, and Oct. 22, 2017.

Each company had to have an overall company rating of 3.5 on the jobs site, and a 2.5 or higher when it came to five “workplace factor ratings” -- career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management and work/life balance.  

In the 10 years that Glassdoor has put together the ranking, Apple, Bain & Company and Google have all remained in the top 10.

Of the 100 best places to work, companies fell into six top industries: technology with 28 companies on the list, retail with 11, healthcare with 11, consulting with six companies, finance with six and travel and tourism with six. There were also five top regions for where the companies were located -- the Bay Area, Boston, Los Angeles, New York City and Seattle.

Click through the slides to see the top 20, and why employees love them so much.

These Are the 20 Best Places to Work in 2018

1. Facebook

Headquarters: Menlo Park, Calif.

Why employees are fans:  “It's great working here, there's nowhere else I'd rather be. You are working with very smart people who are energized and believe in the work they are doing. You will be rewarded for doing well, and for the company doing well. You are empowered and encouraged to wield influence and ship products that can literally affect billions of people, no matter what level you are at.” -- Facebook Data Scientist

These Are the 20 Best Places to Work in 2018

2. Bain & Company

Headquarters: Boston

Why employees are fans: “The people are the number one reason I love working at Bain & Company. Everyday I enjoy the company I am in and continue to feel inspired and challenged!” -- Bain & Company Marketing Coordinator (Boston)

These Are the 20 Best Places to Work in 2018

3. Boston Consulting Group

Headquarters: Boston

Why employees are fans: “Highly prestigious, unlimited growth potential, top-notch training, peers are the smartest/most creative in the world, free food and drinks all the time.” -- Boston Consulting Group Finance/Accounting Employee


 

These Are the 20 Best Places to Work in 2018

4. In-N-Out Burger

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Why employees are fans: “Extremely flexible with scheduling, you work with similar personalities so everyone tends to get along, you move up quickly, you genuinely feel appreciated 9 times out 10, free meal every day that you work, great pay and excellent benefits for a rewarding job!” -- In-N-Out Burger Level IV Employee

These Are the 20 Best Places to Work in 2018

5. Google

Headquarters: Mountain View, Calif.

Why employees are fans: “Extremely intelligent and competent coworkers, exciting products, great management, amazing perks (insurance options, food, discounts on almost everything), opportunity to travel.” -- Google Software Engineer

These Are the 20 Best Places to Work in 2018

6. lululemon

Headquarters: Vancouver, British Columbia

Why employees are fans:“Awesome team members. Ongoing personal and professional development. Ability to learn, grow, and develop - truly feels like you have ownership over the business and are able to contribute to the success of the store.” -- lululemon Assistant Manager

These Are the 20 Best Places to Work in 2018

7. HubSpot

Headquarters: Cambridge, Mass.

Why employees are fans: “There's a culture here where, no matter your role, if you have something to say, your voice will be heard. The people working here are consistently whip-smart, super hard working and generally fun to be around. Come for the free candy wall, stay for a great career.” -- HubSpot Customer Success Manager

These Are the 20 Best Places to Work in 2018

8. World Wide Technology

Headquarters: Maryland Heights, Mo.

Why employees are fans: “I can't imagine many other companies are encouraging their employees to cross train with other departments, holding future leader classes, or investing in their employees as much as WWT does. The executive team is readily available to anyone who reaches out. They are very level-headed and down-to-earth people who put the company before themselves.” -- World Wide Technology Business Development Analyst

These Are the 20 Best Places to Work in 2018

9. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Headquarters: Memphis, Tenn.

Why employees are fans: “The people here are fantastic and welcoming! It feels more like a family career than just a job. The researchers and facilities are top notch, and everything is collaborative.” -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Associate Scientist

These Are the 20 Best Places to Work in 2018

10. Ultimate Software

Headquarters: Weston, Fla.

Why employees are fans: “The culture and the values are truly the foundation of this place. The culture of caring for People First comes from our CEO and it is felt and shared by almost everyone. Everyone is welcome, women are empowered, minorities are empowered. Hard work is recognized and pays off.” -- Ultimate Software Specialty Support Specialist

These Are the 20 Best Places to Work in 2018

11. SAP

Headquarters: Walldorf, Baden-Württemberg

Why employees are fans: “The SAP culture is one of teamwork and empathy. I have always felt that my colleagues and mentors are there to help me, answer any and all questions, and support me throughout my career journey. Also our senior leadership walks the walk and talks the talk, in that you can see SAP's core values demonstrated in their actions.” -- SAP Solutions Engineer

These Are the 20 Best Places to Work in 2018

12. McKinsey & Company

Headquarters: New York

Why employees are fans: “The training and development opportunities at McKinsey are incredible. The firm places a tremendous amount of time and resources to ensure new colleagues are set up for success and can help clients solve their toughest problems from day 1. You also have the opportunity to work on private and public sector clients' toughest challenges alongside truly incredible colleagues.” -- McKinsey & Company Senior Implementation Coach


 

These Are the 20 Best Places to Work in 2018

13. Keller Williams

Headquarters: Austin, Texas

Why employees are fans: "The culture is amazing - you've never met a more caring company!" -- Keller Williams Executive Administrator

These Are the 20 Best Places to Work in 2018

14. E. & J. Gallo Winery

Headquarters: Modesto, Calif.

Why employees are fans: "Great values and still holds true to a family focused company. Amazing benefits and a solid work/life balance. They invest in your education, your development, and are always exploring new opportunities to expand in the organization." -- E. & J. Gallo Winery Digital Marketing Strategist

These Are the 20 Best Places to Work in 2018

15. Salesforce

Headquarters: San Francisco

Why employees are fans: "This is one amazing place to work. Execs, across the board, are open & interested in your ideas - from any level. The level of transparency is mind-blowing: from Marc sharing his yearly objectives on company-wide TV (where all employees can view & participate), to every single employee's annual goals posted for all to see -- it's phenomenal to walk into a meeting with someone where you know what's important to them, and be able to share how your common goals can be accelerated by working together." -- Salesforce Senior Director

These Are the 20 Best Places to Work in 2018

16. Power Home Remodeling

Headquarters: Chester, Penn.

Why employees are fans: "Power is a community where your peers and colleagues constantly encourage you to be your best. You are acknowledged for your accomplishments and held accountable for reaching your goals. The Executives not only know your name but they know you as a person because they make an effort to build rapport." -- Power Home Remodeling Special Events Coordinator

These Are the 20 Best Places to Work in 2018

17. Delta Air Lines

Headquarters: Atlanta

Why employees are fans: "Employees have a vested interest in improving reliability and performance of the airline, so teamwork among all departments is standard. With the ability to move between departments and grow internally, many employees (including myself) envision a lifelong career with this great company." -- Delta Department Manager

These Are the 20 Best Places to Work in 2018

18. Academy Mortgage

Headquarters: Draper, Utah

Why employees are fans: "Academy's management truly cares about the customer, AND the employee. Where other companies talk about doing what is best for the customer, Academy actually lives up to that promise." -- Academy Mortgage Vendor Manager

These Are the 20 Best Places to Work in 2018

19. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Headquarters: Salt Lake City

Why employees are fans: "Excellent Dental and Medical coverage. You work with people who don't swear, drink, smoke and have the same values. It makes the work environment so pleasant." -- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Senior Software Engineer

These Are the 20 Best Places to Work in 2018

20. H-E-B

Headquarters: San Antonio

Why employees are fans: "Fun culture, latest tech, leaders & company value each person. You are a name not a number." -- H-E-B Lead Developer

Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween
Next Article

Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween

Next Article

More Slideshows

15 Powerful Money Habits to Adopt Before the Year Is Over
Run a Better Business

15 Powerful Money Habits to Adopt Before the Year Is Over

GOBankingRates
9 min read
12 Things You Need to Know About Bitcoin
Bitcoin

12 Things You Need to Know About Bitcoin

Stephen J. Bronner
6 min read
Bill Gates's 5 Favorite Books of 2017
Lifestyle

Bill Gates's 5 Favorite Books of 2017

Emily Conklin
4 min read