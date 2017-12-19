My Queue

Entrepreneurs

8 Quotes From Shark Tank's Lori Greiner That Will Make You Proud to be An Entrepreneur

Inspiration from the woman of Shark Tank on how to start, and succeed, at being your own boss.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin | Getty Images

Lori Greiner has been called one of the most prolific inventors of our time, and for good reason. Not only has she invented over 600 products and secured 120 U.S patents, but she devotes her energy to helping aspiring entrepreneurs.

Greiner may be best known for her role as an investor on Shark Tank, and claims that she can “tell instantly if a product is a hero or a zero.” However, her path to entrepreneurship was winding. Greiner graduated from Loyola Marymount Chicago with a degree in journalism and communications, and worked as a playwright upon graduation. This side business in the entertainment industry was what inspired her first invention: something to neatly display her personal and costume jewelry.

This jewelry organizer, invented in 1996, earned her a $300,000 bank loan and was the start of her business, For Your Ease Only. During her first television appearance on HSN, all 2,000 units sold out before she was done speaking. And subsequent successes -- everything from cosmetic cases to kitchen utensils --  kept her thinking of more problems that needed her solutions.

Now a 20-year veteran in the entrepreneurial business, she has successfully moved between inventor, entrepreneur, investor and television personality to build a solid personal brand and help others with similar dreams.

Check out eight of her inspirational quotes below, and awaken the entrepreneur within you.

1. On independence

“You need to pave your own way in the world.”

--Lori Greiner

2. On perseverance

“A brilliant idea doesn’t guarantee a successful invention. Real magic comes from a brilliant idea combined with willpower, tenacity, and a willingness to make mistakes.”

--Lori Greiner

3. On work ethic

"Entrepreneurs are willing to work 80 hours a week to avoid working 40 for someone else."

--Lori Greiner

4. On challenges

“When I had challenges, it taught me to be more on top of it for the future.”

--Lori Greiner

5. On mindset

I'm very much a believer that there are no “no’s.” Just “How can I?’s.”

--Lori Greiner

6. On failure

“Things go wrong all the time when you’re running your own business, but it’s how you perceive it and deal with it that matters.”

--Lori Greiner

7. On future

“There are always things that are needed. There are always ways to do things better. It’s all about offering solutions.”

--Lori Greiner

8. On motivation

“There is nobody who will drive your business like you.”

--Lori Greiner

