8 Quotes From Shark Tank's Lori Greiner That Will Make You Proud to be An Entrepreneur

Inspiration from the woman of Shark Tank on how to start, and succeed, at being your own boss.

Start Slideshow

Lori Greiner has been called one of the most prolific inventors of our time, and for good reason. Not only has she invented over 600 products and secured 120 U.S patents, but she devotes her energy to helping aspiring entrepreneurs.

Related: 3 TED Talk Lessons Aspiring Entrepreneurs Should Watch

Greiner may be best known for her role as an investor on Shark Tank, and claims that she can “tell instantly if a product is a hero or a zero.” However, her path to entrepreneurship was winding. Greiner graduated from Loyola Marymount Chicago with a degree in journalism and communications, and worked as a playwright upon graduation. This side business in the entertainment industry was what inspired her first invention: something to neatly display her personal and costume jewelry.

This jewelry organizer, invented in 1996, earned her a $300,000 bank loan and was the start of her business, For Your Ease Only. During her first television appearance on HSN, all 2,000 units sold out before she was done speaking. And subsequent successes -- everything from cosmetic cases to kitchen utensils -- kept her thinking of more problems that needed her solutions.

Now a 20-year veteran in the entrepreneurial business, she has successfully moved between inventor, entrepreneur, investor and television personality to build a solid personal brand and help others with similar dreams.

Check out eight of her inspirational quotes below, and awaken the entrepreneur within you.