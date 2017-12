Huffington works from her home in New York City’s Soho and the Thrive Global offices -- also in Soho. At the offices, the founder of Huffington Post says, “At our offices, all the desks can be adjusted to become standing desks, and we also have a treadmill desk and a nap pod.”

At home, the sleep advocate purposefully set up her desk so that it’s far from her bed. On her desk are several high-end ceramic bowls with bird designs to contain Post-its and paper clips, as well as a lacquered box with a lid, which she uses to hide her packed appointment book. “I hide the whole mess to forget about it,” she told the New York Times.

