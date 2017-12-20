My Queue

We Took a Tour of This Shared Office Space That Looks More Like a Luxury Hotel

Emerge212 in New York City gets its inspiration from museums and hotels.
It's become impossible to talk about shared office space without mentioning WeWork, the behemoth company valued at $20 billion. But it isn’t the only co-working space on the block.

Other companies in the space differentiate themselves by having a much narrower focus to attract a particular group of entrepreneurs. For example, there's Servcorp, which goes after luxury clients with its 155 locations in high-rise buildings, and more niche spaces such as NewLab, which targets hardware startups.

Then there's the 18-year-old Emerge212, a subsidiary of major real-estate company SL Green, whose mission is to deliver "sophistication, style and service" to its community. It does that through thoughtful modern design in its spaces, which has conference rooms named after luxury hotels and modern artists.

Emerge212 has three locations in major business hubs of New York City. Its options range from virtual offices (a business card with a fancy address and local number single along with access to conference rooms and offices) to single, small offices to larger spaces. Entrepreneurs looking to take advantage of the space and amenities can expect an average of $1,000 per month.  

Entrepreneur recently visited Emerge212's newest Manhattan location. Click through the slideshow to take a look inside.

The entryway to this Emerge212 location features a conference room and real greenery on the wall.

All the conference rooms in this location are named for artists, hence the Warhol room.

Not only are the conference rooms named for artists, each feature a design element inspired by that artist's work.

The shiny hallway has interesting lines, and, yes, that's a working fireplace.

Outside of the hallways and conference rooms, the offices are fairly standard.

Emerge212 has all the technology you'd expect, including teleconferencing devices.

This room is like the master suite and is available for tenants to use.

This bar features a wine tap.

This corner seems like a nice place to take a break.

Of course, if you really want a break, take a seat in the Serenity Lounge, where the chairs connect to your phone via bluetooth so you can enjoy some music and tune out the world.
