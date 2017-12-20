We Took a Tour of This Shared Office Space That Looks More Like a Luxury Hotel

Emerge212 in New York City gets its inspiration from museums and hotels.

It's become impossible to talk about shared office space without mentioning WeWork, the behemoth company valued at $20 billion. But it isn’t the only co-working space on the block.

Other companies in the space differentiate themselves by having a much narrower focus to attract a particular group of entrepreneurs. For example, there's Servcorp, which goes after luxury clients with its 155 locations in high-rise buildings, and more niche spaces such as NewLab, which targets hardware startups.

Then there's the 18-year-old Emerge212, a subsidiary of major real-estate company SL Green, whose mission is to deliver "sophistication, style and service" to its community. It does that through thoughtful modern design in its spaces, which has conference rooms named after luxury hotels and modern artists.

Emerge212 has three locations in major business hubs of New York City. Its options range from virtual offices (a business card with a fancy address and local number single along with access to conference rooms and offices) to single, small offices to larger spaces. Entrepreneurs looking to take advantage of the space and amenities can expect an average of $1,000 per month.

