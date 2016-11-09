4 TED Talks to Help You Deal With Stress and Anxiety

November 9, 2016 4 min read

This article orginally published Dec. 28, 2015.

Stress is a killer. To say that it can ultimately do you in is no exaggeration. Experienced chronically, stress wears and tears at your body -- weakening the immune system, increasing blood pressure and even triggering heart attacks, which sometimes may be fatal.

But despite its bad rap, the primal stress response isn’t all doom and gloom. Often it’s a positive, motivating mechanism. Stress can help you perform well under pressure, pushing you to rise to the occasion. And that can be good thing when pitching a new product to investors, interviewing for a new job or speaking on stage before a sea of staring onlookers.

Whatever’s stressing you out, these 4 TED Talks -- delivered by people who battled the stress of public speaking and won -- will help you chill out, at least for a few minutes. Press “play” and let the stress melt away.