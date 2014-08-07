9 Ways to Manage Underperforming Employees

August 7, 2014 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Disengaged, unfocused and underperforming employees can sap the life from any business. Managed correctly, employees can become a startup's greatest asset. If they're managed poorly, they can pull a company under.

Astute business managers recognize that employee behavior is not the sole responsibility of the individual staffer, but rather something that both parties need to work on together.

If an employee's behavior is causing concern, remember that at one point this individual was hired based on his or her skills, application and attitude. Without writing people off, business leaders need to consider their approach to people management and figure out how to help floundering employees become re-engaged at work.

Related: Stop Delaying: 3 Surefire Ways to Do Employee Reviews Properly