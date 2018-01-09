At CES, We Discovered 8 Amazing Solutions to Boost Your Health
As sensors and imaging improve, bolstered by behavioral science, digital health technologies are becoming more tailored to individuals, giving everyone more control over their own health.
At this year’s CES in Las Vegas, the companies behind the most precise trackers, diagnostic tools, innovative therapies, telemedicine solutions and more have convened to showcase their products. Throughout the week, they’ll present a range of devices and discuss the state of digital health as technology accelerates and regulators try to keep up with the most promising personalized developments.
Click through the slideshow for an overview of some of these innovations designed to not just make us healthier, but empower us to be proactive about our health and optimize our routines accordingly.
A smartwatch for runners that also serves as a phone and wallet
The newly announced Garmin Forerunner 645 Music is a GPS-enabled watch designed specifically for runners. It allows wearers to listen to music -- up to 500 songs downloaded from a third-party streaming service or computer -- without a smartphone nearby. Just add Bluetooth headphones. It also comes with Garmin Pay, a contactless payment system, so athletes can buy what they need to refuel on the go.
Beyond these modern conveniences, the watch is filled with sensors that measure performance during workouts and heart rate even during rest periods. The watch measures cadence, ground contact time, stride and more, and from workout to workout, it can even tell users whether they’re training too hard.
A water bottle that keeps you hydrated and nourished
For the second year running, personalized beverage and nutrition-tracking company LifeFuels has earned a CES Innovation Award in the Sports, Fitness and Biotech Category. The product is a battery-powered, smart water bottle that holds FuelPods, which are smaller bottles filled with low-calorie, natural sweeteners that come in a variety of flavor and and vitamins or electrolyte cocktails. The contents of a FuelPod dispense into the bottle’s large, water-filled chamber, and the taste and strength of the FuelPod solution is adjustable based on the preferences and needs of the consumer. Each bottle can hold three at a time, and users can pick which one dispenses into their water at the touch of a button. The bottle also contains sensors that determine liquid levels, and an app tracks nutrition and hydration data points for personal monitoring.
The company has upgraded the design of its bottles in the past year, improving dispensing accuracy for more precise tracking. After building a waitlist, the LifeFuels says its product will be available early this year.
A sensor pad that turns off the lights when you doze off
The Wi-Fi-enabled, sensor-laden Nokia Sleep pad allows users to passively monitor sleep data and trends -- from sleep quality and cycles to heart rate and snoring -- all from a thin pad tucked under the mattress. It connects to Nokia’s Health Mate app to reveal personalized insights and suggestions for improving sleep, which can also be reviewed via Amazon Alexa. Plus, it integrates with smart home systems: When users get into bed*, the Sleep detects it and turns off the lights and music.
One of the unique features of the Health Mate app is that it issues a Social Jet Lag score to users, which measures the extent to which they alter their sleep schedules by staying up late and sleeping in on weekends.
Smart shoes to make sure you’re safe on the go
The shortcoming of a button-based safety alert system is that it requires the user to press it. That’s where E-Vone steps in. Billed as the “smart shoe” by the company, E-Vone tracks movement and location and notes when anomalies such as falls occur.
When the alarm is triggered, a pre-specified chain of people or personnel receive alerts, and the appropriate type of assistance is sent to the scene. At other times, it vibrates periodically to let the wearer know it’s working. The E-Vone is catered to elderly individuals with independent lifestyles, as well as security guards, police officers and even frequent travelers.
A DNA test to help you shop for what your body needs
Genomics is one of the rapidly advancing fields poised to redefine and individualize consumer health in the near future. DnaNudge aims to give consumers the opportunity to take a quick, in-store cheek swab genetic test, processing the results confidentially to a cloud database via blockchain security.
From there, the consumer can scan food products with a smartphone app or proprietary wearable device to see what their genetic makeup suggests is best for them to eat, based on nutritional values of manufactured food products. In other words, it “nudges” users to improve their lifestyles by making DNA-optimized purchases.
A constant check-up to promote heart health
About 735,000 Americans have a heart attack each year, and someone in the U.S. has a stroke every four minutes. Omron Healthcare has an ambitious goal: It’s “Going for Zero,” working to eliminate all episodes through lifestyle adjustments based on constant monitoring.
This year, the company is working to bring a new “Project Zero” line of wearable blood pressure monitors to market, pending FDA approval. The wristband of the smartwatch device, the HeartGuide, measures physical activity and sleep and functions like a blood pressure cuff. It syncs with the Omron app to track and share vital data, giving wearers the ability to monitor their stats between doctor visits.
The baby monitor gets an upgrade, including remote consults
Philips’ existing uGrow parenting platform tracks baby development, connecting to devices such as a Philips baby monitor. New to uGrow is a partnership with American Well, which provides virtual consultations 24/7 with pediatricians, midwives, mental health professionals, lactation experts and more. This partnership helps uGrow users transcend the data and get actionable, personalized advice on demand.
Like many of the health tracking tools in development today, uGrow keeps privacy concerns top of mind. Via the Philips HealthSuite Platform, patients can control over their personal data, including that generated from any connected devices, and choose what to share with health professionals.
UGrow has been named a CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree in the “Tech For A Better World” category. Later this year, Philips will launch integrations between uGrow and the Amazon Echo, as well as a kit that monitors baby feeding.
A reward system for those who want to quit smoking
The creators of Cue are former smokers who understand that quitting cold turkey isn’t a viable option for most, but that doing so improves physical and emotional health. So they made a game of sorts to help smokers kick the habit.
On Jan. 23, 2018, parent company Kiwi.ai will launch the smartphone and watch app to the public, following a beta testing period. Cue uses machine learning to track a user’s smoking habits, then offers incentives and rewards every time the user extends the amount of time that lapses between two cigarettes. These include points that convert to Amazon credits, as well as measurements of money saved on unpurchased cigarettes.
The app tracks not only when a user smokes, but where, to predict when an urge will occur. In anticipation of a craving, the app will gently advise the user to wait longer before smoking in order to reap a reward. Over time, it learns how the user responds to cuts at home, work and other locations, records behavioral changes and develops a personalized quitting plan. Another feature allows friends and family to follow along and hold users accountable -- and send encouraging messages to the app that convert to more points.