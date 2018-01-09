At CES, We Discovered 8 Amazing Solutions to Boost Your Health

Devices are evolving beyond data-tracking sensors to provide actionable advice and encourage proactive behaviors toward healthier lifestyles.

As sensors and imaging improve, bolstered by behavioral science, digital health technologies are becoming more tailored to individuals, giving everyone more control over their own health.

At this year’s CES in Las Vegas, the companies behind the most precise trackers, diagnostic tools, innovative therapies, telemedicine solutions and more have convened to showcase their products. Throughout the week, they’ll present a range of devices and discuss the state of digital health as technology accelerates and regulators try to keep up with the most promising personalized developments.

Click through the slideshow for an overview of some of these innovations designed to not just make us healthier, but empower us to be proactive about our health and optimize our routines accordingly.

