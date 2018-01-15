Lessons From Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy, as Told by Google Doodle Artists

Start Slideshow

Today marks what would have been Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s 89th birthday. King was a tireless crusader for equality and opportunity, a determined organizer and a skilled and inspiring orator. Since 1983, we’ve taken today to remember him, his family and his collaborators contributions to American history as the fight for justice continues.

In recent years, Google has paid tribute to the Nobel Peace Prize winner on this day with an inventive Google Doodle. Check out what the artists had to say about their work and what we can all learn from from King’s legacy.

