Richard Branson's ABCs of Business

Richard Branson believes that second chances have helped his employees grow and develop. “It’s amazing how much people lift their game when you put trust and hope in them," he said.

In a blog post, Branson shares stories from his life where forgiveness was the best solution. In his college days, when Branson was the publisher and editor of Student magazine, he discovered his business partner’s plan to kick him out of his position. Years after parting ways, Branson reached out to his old friend and invited him to join the Virgin team. “Forgiveness brought us both peace and success,” he said.

Early on at Virgin Records, after finding out an employee was stealing from the company, instead of firing the employee, Branson gave him another chance. That individual ended up signing major artists such as Phil Collins and Culture Club.

Branson pulled in other examples such as Nelson Mandela’s story of forgiving the people who imprisoned him for 27 years. He also shared statistics about ex-convicts who struggle finding employment because companies aren’t willing to give them second chances. Branson’s company Virgin Trains seeks to employ ex-offenders -- currently employing more than 25 in different parts of the company, he shared.

The Virgin Group founder urges others to forgive and move forward. “Life’s too short to hold grudges," he said. "Everyone deserves freedom to move forward -- and forgiveness is the fastest route to peace and happiness.”