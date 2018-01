A study from recruiting firm TalentWorks identified the best times of day to send in your resume. Essentially, the earlier in the day the better. You’re five times more likely to land a job interview if you submit your application before 10 a.m. Your chances decrease by 10 percent every half hour. You get another window during lunch, but otherwise you’re out of luck. Use your time wisely. Send completed resumes in the morning, and in the afternoon, work on cover letters so you can them send out with your application materials the next day.