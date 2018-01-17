My Queue

7 Ways Betty White Is an Example of How to Live Your Best Life

The 96-year-old pop culture icon has lessons for all of us.
Today marks Betty White’s 96th birthday. The media icon, known as the Grand Dame of Television, the Queen of TV and Mayor of Hollywood wears many hats as an actress, writer, producer, host, environmentalist and just generally delightful presence on the big and small screens.

She has more than 100 credits to her name as an actress -- and more than 300 as herself. She has been working steadily for seven decades. We should all be so lucky to have that kind of longevity doing what we love. “Retirement is not in my vocabulary. They aren't going to get rid of me that way,” White has famously said of potentially slowing down.

Check out seven things that helped White stand the test of time.

1. She’s not afraid to be a pioneer.

White became one of the first female producers in Hollywood, when in 1952 she started her own production company, Brandy Productions, to create Life with Elizabeth, which she starred in.  

2. She’s always active.

According to a 2010 interview with Parade, White’s daily routine puts most others to shame. She gets up at 6 a.m., feeds her golden retriever Pontiac, spends time writing and then goes to set. After shooting is done, she returns home, spends time with her dog, does a crossword puzzle, writes more and then goes to sleep at 1:30 a.m.

3. She’s an advocate.

White is passionate about conservation and has been a leading member of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association since 1974.

4. She breaks records.

In 2014, the Guinness Book of World Records gave her an award for Longest TV Career for an Entertainer (female), for her, at that point, 70 years in the industry. She is also the oldest person to host Saturday Night Live, thanks to a viral Facebook campaign in 2010. And she’s been nominated for the most Emmy Awards: 72 times.

5. She stays current.

Do you know any other 96 year olds that are up to date on social media, let alone have millions of followers? She has 1.42 million on Twitter, 1 million on Instagram and 2.4 million on Facebook.

6. She stretches her talents.

And is deservedly rewarded for it. To date, White is the first and only woman to win an Emmy in all of the performing comedy categories. She’s won seven over the years for lead, supporting and guest actress, not to mention game show host, and a regional emmy in the '50s for Life with Elizabeth.

7. She knows quality.

It’s one thing to be known for just one beloved, long-running show, but White has a couple under her belt. The Mary Tyler Moore Show? Iconic. Golden Girls? We dare you to get that theme song out of your head.

