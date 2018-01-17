7 Ways Betty White Is an Example of How to Live Your Best Life

Start Slideshow

Today marks Betty White’s 96th birthday. The media icon, known as the Grand Dame of Television, the Queen of TV and Mayor of Hollywood wears many hats as an actress, writer, producer, host, environmentalist and just generally delightful presence on the big and small screens.

She has more than 100 credits to her name as an actress -- and more than 300 as herself. She has been working steadily for seven decades. We should all be so lucky to have that kind of longevity doing what we love. “Retirement is not in my vocabulary. They aren't going to get rid of me that way,” White has famously said of potentially slowing down.

Check out seven things that helped White stand the test of time.