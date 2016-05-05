Project Grow

7 Instagram Accounts That Inspire the Entrepreneurial Journey

  • --shares
Add to Queue
7 Instagram Accounts That Inspire the Entrepreneurial Journey
Image credit: Raúl Vázquez / EyeEm | Getty Images
Contributor
Serial Entrepreneur, Mentor and co-founder of YoungEntrepreneur.com
7 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Tony Robbins, Zig Ziglar, Ariana Huffington, Oprah Winfrey, Richard Branson and Mark Cuban. Serial entrepreneurs with serious successes. We have become accustomed to their infinite wisdom as they’ve shared their success stories with us throughout the years. We find them on most social-media accounts and of course, Instagram.

However, while there’s no shortage of inspirational and successful accounts that represent the highs of an entrepreneur’s success, there is a new rising crop of Instagram users that are currently crushing it on Instagram by documenting their hustle.

Related: Instagram Is Crushing Twitter and Facebook on Brand Engagement

These individuals embody the journey, and their accounts reflect the current realities of their day-to-day highs and lows.

They come from a variety of backgrounds ranging from fitness to fashion and from Internet publishing to digital marketing, but they all have one thing in common. They are rising stars that represent a new school of motivation -- aka hustlers, doers, innovators, brand and product developers, speakers, bloggers, CEOs -- and entrepreneurs.

Hence, I thought you should know about them. Here are seven Instagram accounts that motivate and inspire the journey.

 

 

 

 

 

Start Slideshow
7 Instagram Accounts That Inspire the Entrepreneurial Journey

@Prsuit

Image credit: Prsuit

Founded by Case Kenny, @Prsuit (prsuit.com) is an online publication and part of the rapidly growing Trep Media Group of brands. Its motivational and inspirational quotes feature perspectives that inspire from millennial men for millennial men.

The online articles come from over 400 authors globally, and its Instagram account sends readers to select articles each day. PRSUIT is on a mission to put an end to online clickbait, and its Instagram reflects this mission by providing content and images that describe real life experiences and stories that resonate with its large following.

  • Online publication for perspective that inspires
  • Motivational / inspirational quotes for audiences
  • Writers from all over the world writing about their experiences
  • Providing valuable links to articles
  • Guides for millennial men to download
  • Podcast: The Hustle Sold Separately
  • Help others launch their online publications and grow them

 

Next Slide
7 Instagram Accounts That Inspire the Entrepreneurial Journey

@HDFMagazine

 

 

Image credit: HDFMagazine

      

@HDFMagazine (hdfmagazine.com) is another online publication account from the Trep Media Group, and it delivers with pure style and design finesse. Similar to @prsuit, it features motivational and inspirational quotes taken straight from the most in-depth interviews of numerous up-and-coming global entrepreneurs featured on the site hdfmagazine.com, as well as from the creator’s (Matt Gottesman) own personal, business and life experiences.

The account's creators say that their motto is that they don’t sell the dream, they document the hustle -- and they sure do. Their entire content fleet embodies people who are on the rise, and their visuals reflect it. Oh yeah, and if you comment on their wall, Gottesman is likely to respond to each and every post. How’s that for engagement?

  • Online publication that documents the hustle

  • Features rising star creators / entrepreneurs from international cities such as Hong Kong, Sydney, Montreal, Estonia, Los Angeles, New York City, Washington, D.C., Scottsdale, Argentina, Madrid, etc.

  • Motivational / inspirational quotes for audiences, promotes self-awareness / individuality

  • Hustle lifestyle (travel, culture, building companies, music, art, educating oneself)

  • Podcast: The Hustle Sold Separately

  • Help others launch their online publications and grow them

 

Next Slide
7 Instagram Accounts That Inspire the Entrepreneurial Journey

@Garyvee

 

 

Image credit: Gary Vee

Related: How to Rock Social Media Like Gary Vaynerchuk

@Garyvee, owned by none other than Gary Vaynerchuk, is raw, upfront and direct. Given that he’s a serial entrepreneur as well as an avid investor in companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Uber, he’s got a lot to share about his day-to-day business ventures. His account features everything from marketing and social media insights to behind the scenes clips of his podcast and speaking engagements.  

  • Motivational / inspirational quotes

  • Short videos

  • Behind the scenes

  • Podcast insights from #AskGaryVee

  • Marketing and social media insights

  • Speaking engagements

  • Mingling with other well known entrepreneurs

Next Slide
7 Instagram Accounts That Inspire the Entrepreneurial Journey

@AndyFrisella

 

Image credit: Andy Frisella

@AndyFrisella is as direct as they come. A true entrepreneur who’s not afraid to tell people to quit complaining and start doing. He’s not only the CEO of 1st Phorm, a supplements company turned multi-million dollar company, he speaks straight from the struggles he endured on his way to his success. Andy’s account features video snippets of him talking on his podcast, amply titled THE MFCEO (I’ll let you Google it if you don’t know the acronym) as well as interacting with other entrepreneurs, fitness folks and everything in between.

  • 1st Phorm CEO / hustler -- supplements company to multi-million dollar company

  • Video snippets of him talking on his podcast (MFCEO)

  • Raw motivational quotes and videos about bettering yourself

  • Demonstrates the hustle and lifestyle

  • Shows himself interacting with other entrepreneurs and fitness / health people

  • Keeps it really real and raw / shows pictures of starting at the bottom

 

Next Slide
7 Instagram Accounts That Inspire the Entrepreneurial Journey

@ArvinsWorld

 

  •  

Image credit: Arvins World

@ArvinsWorld, started by Arvin Lal, founder of Shredz, has a highly engaged army of Instagrammers known as the #ShredzArmy. This man is pure motivation. He shares his thoughts on the journey of building a company that has gone global in less than a few years, as well as snippets of his speaking engagements. I like that Arvin also features behind the scenes footage and stories of him and his colleagues coming up through the hustle.

  • His own motivational quotes

  • Snippets of his speaking engagements

  • Behind the scenes of his Shredz Journey

  • Stories of him and his friends coming up through the building of his company

Next Slide
7 Instagram Accounts That Inspire the Entrepreneurial Journey

@Crimebydesign

 

crimesbydesign.jpg

Image credit: crime by design

@Crimebydesign rocks culture. The man behind the scenes does an incredible job promoting individualism, remote worldly experiences and artistic thought. CXD represents a true cult following that I feel is inspired by his own definition of what it means to create one’s own trend. Not to mention he brings awareness to a lot of other people who are coming up and doing their thing.

  • Lifestyle / culture of success

  • Has his own clothing line

  • Has a cult following

  • Demonstrates his network / relationships with influential people

  • Promotes events, promotes people
  • Quotes that inspire self-awareness, individuality
  • Creates his own definition of pop culture

 

Next Slide
7 Instagram Accounts That Inspire the Entrepreneurial Journey

@BethennyFrankel

 

Image credit: Bethenny Frankel

@BethennyFrankel may be a reality television star, but it was her hustle to form Skinny Girl Cocktails that makes her account so good. She’s an entrepreneur through and through, and her Instagram details the work-life balance of an influential female entrepreneur. Bethenny’s account curates a behind-the-scenes look at the lifestyle of her numerous businesses and brands.

  • Motivational and inspirational quotes

  • Founder of SkinnyGirl products (i.e. vodka)

  • Curates behind-the-scenes lifestyle and her businesses

  • Features ideas around branding

  • Female perspective

 

 

Next Slide
7 Instagram Accounts That Inspire the Entrepreneurial Journey

Everyone’s entrepreneurial path is different

Everyone’s entrepreneurial path is different, but something we can all relate to is the fact that the journey can be rough. In a day and age where success is often glamorized and glorified, sometimes it’s hard to find motivation that’s not only relevant, but applicable -- motivation from your peers if you will.

For me, these Instagram accounts are not just about motivation, but it’s their overall delivery of their content that truly excites me.

@AndyFrisella is very vocal about putting in the work, @prsuit features millennial men who define the journey, @hdfmagazine lays out the hustle of rising stars and thoughts with a killer brand and design, @crimebydesign curates culture, @bethennyfrankel balances her work and play, @arvinsworld demonstrates daily work strategies and lessons while he builds, @garyvee offers commentary on business and life.

These accounts are curating real conversations with their highly engaged audiences, sharing their raw emotions and experiences in the process. They are definitely worth a daily read and they’re a must follow.

Follow Entrepreneur on Instagram for engaging visual stories.

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 7 Instagram Accounts That Inspire the Entrepreneurial Journey
  • @Prsuit
  • @HDFMagazine
  • @Garyvee
  • @AndyFrisella
  • @ArvinsWorld
  • @Crimebydesign
  • @BethennyFrankel
  • Everyone’s entrepreneurial path is different
 Next Slide