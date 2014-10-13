7 Hilarious Videos That Make Fun of Office Culture

October 13, 2014 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The drudgery of the modern office is something almost everyone can understand and so many entrepreneurs are trying to change. The cubicles, the endless meetings, the bureaucracy -- if you don’t laugh, you might cry.

Here at Entrepreneur, we’ve compiled some of the most entertaining parodies of office life (and yes, even some that apply to the startup world) so you can start your week off right. Happy Monday!