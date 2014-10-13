Humor

7 Hilarious Videos That Make Fun of Office Culture

  • --shares
Add to Queue
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The drudgery of the modern office is something almost everyone can understand and so many entrepreneurs are trying to change. The cubicles, the endless meetings, the bureaucracy -- if you don’t laugh, you might cry.

Here at Entrepreneur, we’ve compiled some of the most entertaining parodies of office life (and yes, even some that apply to the startup world) so you can start your week off right. Happy Monday!

 

Start Slideshow
7 Hilarious Videos That Make Fun of Office Culture

When everything seems like the next big thing

 

The business world is rife with superlatives: “The HOTTEST new company!” “The MUST-HAVE new product!” Then there are the industry buzzwords that show up so often that it’s hard to remember what they mean anymore. Think one more PR e-mail about the latest technology will drive you out of your mind? Everyone’s talking about the new sustainable technology of Carrot, which is exactly what it sounds like.

 

 
 
Next Slide
7 Hilarious Videos That Make Fun of Office Culture

When you’ve been asked to do something that doesn’t make any sense at all

So your boss gives you a project with certain requirements, but they don’t seem as feasible to you as they do to your superior. Sometimes the expectations of higher-ups is just a bit out of touch with reality. Finally, there’s a video that validates this, complete with a real-life “expert.”

 

Next Slide
7 Hilarious Videos That Make Fun of Office Culture

If everyone on a conference call was actually in one room...

You know the common pitfalls of dialing in to a meeting, even the one that happens every week. Watching it in live action is far more entertaining. A more accurate video has never been filmed.

 

Next Slide
7 Hilarious Videos That Make Fun of Office Culture

If entrepreneurs had a theme song...

It’s like “Eye of the Tiger” but...different. The most accurate description is “awesomely bad.” Don’t be surprised if you start randomly singing it later today, though.

 

Next Slide
7 Hilarious Videos That Make Fun of Office Culture

The REAL anthem of office workers everywhere

OK, no, but really, this song gets it. The fact that this man’s coworkers helped create this video makes us think that working in that office probably isn’t so bad.

 

Next Slide
7 Hilarious Videos That Make Fun of Office Culture

A true classic for office-based humor

Are they sure this movie wasn’t actually a documentary? It’s hard to pick just one moment to show, but this one nails the repetitive nature of bureaucracy pretty well.

 

Next Slide
7 Hilarious Videos That Make Fun of Office Culture

Just a really clever TV mash-up that will make you smile

Everything is better on TV -- even the workplace. If all of the lines of work we love from television crossed paths, it would be glorious. Here’s the proof.

Related:
7 Funny Quotes With Serious Leadership Lessons
Persevere, Laugh at the Absurd and Let Nothing Get on Your Nerves
5 Lessons Every Marketer Can Learn From the Stinking Brilliance of Poo Pourri

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 7 Hilarious Videos That Make Fun of Office Culture
  • When everything seems like the next big thing
  • When you’ve been asked to do something that doesn’t make any sense at all
  • If everyone on a conference call was actually in one room...
  • If entrepreneurs had a theme song...
  • The REAL anthem of office workers everywhere
  • A true classic for office-based humor
  • Just a really clever TV mash-up that will make you smile
 Next Slide