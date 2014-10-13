7 Hilarious Videos That Make Fun of Office Culture
The drudgery of the modern office is something almost everyone can understand and so many entrepreneurs are trying to change. The cubicles, the endless meetings, the bureaucracy -- if you don’t laugh, you might cry.
Here at Entrepreneur, we’ve compiled some of the most entertaining parodies of office life (and yes, even some that apply to the startup world) so you can start your week off right. Happy Monday!
When everything seems like the next big thing
The business world is rife with superlatives: “The HOTTEST new company!” “The MUST-HAVE new product!” Then there are the industry buzzwords that show up so often that it’s hard to remember what they mean anymore. Think one more PR e-mail about the latest technology will drive you out of your mind? Everyone’s talking about the new sustainable technology of Carrot, which is exactly what it sounds like.
When you’ve been asked to do something that doesn’t make any sense at all
So your boss gives you a project with certain requirements, but they don’t seem as feasible to you as they do to your superior. Sometimes the expectations of higher-ups is just a bit out of touch with reality. Finally, there’s a video that validates this, complete with a real-life “expert.”
If everyone on a conference call was actually in one room...
You know the common pitfalls of dialing in to a meeting, even the one that happens every week. Watching it in live action is far more entertaining. A more accurate video has never been filmed.
If entrepreneurs had a theme song...
It’s like “Eye of the Tiger” but...different. The most accurate description is “awesomely bad.” Don’t be surprised if you start randomly singing it later today, though.
The REAL anthem of office workers everywhere
OK, no, but really, this song gets it. The fact that this man’s coworkers helped create this video makes us think that working in that office probably isn’t so bad.
A true classic for office-based humor
Are they sure this movie wasn’t actually a documentary? It’s hard to pick just one moment to show, but this one nails the repetitive nature of bureaucracy pretty well.
Just a really clever TV mash-up that will make you smile
Everything is better on TV -- even the workplace. If all of the lines of work we love from television crossed paths, it would be glorious. Here’s the proof.
Related:
7 Funny Quotes With Serious Leadership Lessons
Persevere, Laugh at the Absurd and Let Nothing Get on Your Nerves
5 Lessons Every Marketer Can Learn From the Stinking Brilliance of Poo Pourri