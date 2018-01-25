These Are the Best Jobs in America

Job-hunting platform Glassdoor has released its annual list.

January 25, 2018

Are you currently searching for a new gig? You're not alone. Jobs site Glassdoor found that 38 percent of employees are actively looking or planning to begin the hunt in 2018. But if you are interested in making the leap, of course you’ll want to find a position with a solid salary and meaningful work and where there is opportunity for growth.

To that end, Glassdoor released its annual list of the 50 best jobs in America. The site’s ranking system takes three main components into account: earning potential, an overall job satisfaction rating and the number of job openings available. For a job title to be considered, it had to have had at least 100 salary reports and at least 100 Job satisfaction ratings from U.S. employees.

“In particular for job satisfaction, our research shows that higher pay is statistically linked to higher satisfaction, but the impact is actually small,” explained Glassdoor Chief Economist Dr. Andrew Chamberlain in a statement about the research. “Money can buy happiness, but other workplace factors actually have a larger impact on your overall satisfaction -- including culture and values, career opportunities and the quality of senior leadership.”

Chamberlain noted that these top roles are ones that can be filled in multiple industries -- and if you have those skills, you are not limited to the types of companies you can apply to.

Here are the top 15 best jobs in the U.S.