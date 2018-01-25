These Are the Best Jobs in America
Are you currently searching for a new gig? You're not alone. Jobs site Glassdoor found that 38 percent of employees are actively looking or planning to begin the hunt in 2018. But if you are interested in making the leap, of course you’ll want to find a position with a solid salary and meaningful work and where there is opportunity for growth.
To that end, Glassdoor released its annual list of the 50 best jobs in America. The site’s ranking system takes three main components into account: earning potential, an overall job satisfaction rating and the number of job openings available. For a job title to be considered, it had to have had at least 100 salary reports and at least 100 Job satisfaction ratings from U.S. employees.
“In particular for job satisfaction, our research shows that higher pay is statistically linked to higher satisfaction, but the impact is actually small,” explained Glassdoor Chief Economist Dr. Andrew Chamberlain in a statement about the research. “Money can buy happiness, but other workplace factors actually have a larger impact on your overall satisfaction -- including culture and values, career opportunities and the quality of senior leadership.”
Chamberlain noted that these top roles are ones that can be filled in multiple industries -- and if you have those skills, you are not limited to the types of companies you can apply to.
Here are the top 15 best jobs in the U.S.
Data Scientist
Job satisfaction rating: 4.2
Number of job openings: 4,524
Median base salary: $110,000
Devops Engineer
Job satisfaction rating: 4.0
Number of job openings: 3,369
Median base salary: $105,000
Marketing Manager
Job satisfaction rating: 4.0
Number of job openings: 6,439
Median base salary: $85,000
Occupational Therapist
Job satisfaction rating: 4.0
Number of job openings: 11,903
Median base salary: $74,000
HR Manager
Job satisfaction rating: 3.9
Number of job openings: 4,458
Median base salary: $85,000
Electrical Engineer
Job satisfaction rating: 3.9
Number of job openings: 5,839
Median base salary: $76,000
Mobile Developer
Job satisfaction rating: 4.1
Number of job openings: 1,809
Median base salary: $90,000
Strategy Manager
Job satisfaction rating: 4.2
Number of job openings: 1,195
Median base salary: $135,000
Product Manager
Job satisfaction rating: 3.7
Number of job openings: 7,531
Median base salary: $113,000
Manufacturing Engineer
Job satisfaction rating: 4.0
Number of job openings: 4,241
Median base salary: $72,000
Compliance Manager
Job satisfaction rating: 4.3
Number of job openings: 1,222
Median base salary: $96,000
Finance Manager
Job satisfaction rating: 4.2
Number of job openings: 1,209
Median base salary: $97,000
Risk Manager
Job satisfaction rating: 4.2
Number of job openings: 1,209
Median base salary: $97,000
Business Development Manager
Job satisfaction rating: 3.9
Number of job openings: 4,060
Median base salary: $75,000
Front End Engineer
Job satisfaction rating: 4.2
Number of job openings: 1,122
Median base salary: $100,000