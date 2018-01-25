Inspiring Lessons From U.S. Athletes Competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics

These athletes haven't let anything get in the way of competing in this year's games, from injuries to their very identities.

Start Slideshow

Throughout the past few weeks, more and more athletes have earned their spots on Team USA for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

They’ve had to overcome serious injuries, past disappointments and even discrimination to qualify for the games. Some are rookies, while others will participate for their second or even their fourth time. Some had to sit out Sochi four years ago, while others set records there and aim to top their past performance.

Related: The Most Inspirational Moments From the 2016 Olympics

Click through the slides to learn about the careers and driving philosophies of five of the athletes that will compete for the U.S. in PyeongChang between Feb. 9 and 25.