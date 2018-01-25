My Queue

Lifestyle > Olympics

Inspiring Lessons From U.S. Athletes Competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics

These athletes haven't let anything get in the way of competing in this year's games, from injuries to their very identities.
Tom Pennington | Getty Images
Associate Editor

Throughout the past few weeks, more and more athletes have earned their spots on Team USA for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

They’ve had to overcome serious injuries, past disappointments and even discrimination to qualify for the games. Some are rookies, while others will participate for their second or even their fourth time. Some had to sit out Sochi four years ago, while others set records there and aim to top their past performance.

Click through the slides to learn about the careers and driving philosophies of five of the athletes that will compete for the U.S. in PyeongChang between Feb. 9 and 25.

Inspiring Lessons From U.S. Athletes Competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics

1. Be patient and persevere.

Christophe Pallot | Getty Images

Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn sat out the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics with a knee injury, and she ended three of her past five seasons prematurely due to crashes. She’s even crashed a few times so far this season and suffered a back injury.

Now in 2018, the 33-year-old, who is the most successful female skier in history, is headed to PyeongChang after an eight-year Olympic hiatus. Earlier this month, Vonn secured her 79th World Cup victory and qualified to compete in her fourth Olympic Games.

Vonn won a gold medal in downhill skiing and bronze in the super-G category at the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010. According to the Team USA website, 2018 will likely be Vonn’s final Olympics.

“I guess I’m not a washed-up old hag,” Vonn said upon qualifying for this year’s games, according to the U.S Ski Team. “I think I proved myself, and karma definitely comes back around. I’ve got some good karma coming my way.”

Inspiring Lessons From U.S. Athletes Competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics

2. Defy stereotypes.

Richard T Gagnon | Getty Images

Twenty-year-old Jordan Greenway will be the first African-American to represent Team USA in hockey at the PyeongChang Olympics.

Greenway is a forward for the Boston University hockey team and was a 2015 second-round draft pick for the Minnesota Wild. The NHL won’t send players to the Olympics this year, and Greenway is one of four college-age players who will play for the U.S.

“Even starting in 1960 when we had the amateurs playing in the Olympics and we were able to get the gold medal there, and then most recently in 1980, just being able to build on that legacy is an unbelievable feeling for me, and I’m happy I’m able to get this opportunity now,” Greenway told the Sporting News. “I’ve been able to accomplish a lot of good things and just allowing a lot of African-American kids who are younger than me who see kind of what I’m doing, I hope that can be an inspiration for them.

“Go out and do something different against the typical stereotypes that most African-Americans play basketball,” Greenway added, “or whatever the case is.”

Inspiring Lessons From U.S. Athletes Competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics

3. Don’t rule out a pivot.

Matthew Stockman | Getty Images

A rainy day changed the course of figure skater Mirai Nagasu’s life. By the time she was 5 years old, her parents had decided to guide her to become a professional golfer, taking her to the golf course to practice daily. When the weather didn’t cooperate one day, Nagasu’s parents took her to a skating rink instead.

“After that I kept asking to be taken to the skating rink,” Nagasu, now 24, said in a Q&A on her website. “My parents always tell me that they never would have let me start if they had known how expensive and difficult figure skating is.”

Nagasu competed in the 2010 Winter Olympics, but the selection committee passed over her in 2014 despite the fact that she placed third in the national championships (they picked fourth-place winner Ashley Wagner instead). On Jan. 5, she secured a spot on Team USA for this year’s Olympics. This achievement followed another major milestone earlier this season, when Nagasu became the first American female figure skater since Tonya Harding in 1991 to land a triple axel jump in an international competition.

Inspiring Lessons From U.S. Athletes Competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics

4. Get ‘addicted to fear.’

Sean M. Haffey | Getty Images

Despite the fact that her sport requires her to fly through the air, 24-year-old freestyle skier Maddie Bowman says she stays calm and channels any fear she feels into empowerment.

“I always feel that with fear, you’re afraid before you do it,” Bowman told SI.com. “But then once you’re doing it and you finish whatever you set out to do, you feel so good and you get that high. I think I’m addicted to that, and I think that fear kind of comes along with it.”

In Sochi in 2014, Bowman became the first Olympic gold medalist in women’s halfpipe skiing, when the sport debuted at the games. She tore her ACL in 2015 and has since recovered. At X Games Aspen in 2016, she became the first woman to land a switch 900 in a ski halfpipe competition. And on Jan. 12, she qualified for PyeongChang.

Inspiring Lessons From U.S. Athletes Competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics

5. Be yourself for the sake of others.

Matthew Stockman | Getty Images

Adam Rippon became the first openly gay American man to qualify for the Winter Olympics on Jan. 7.

The 28-year-old figure skater placed fourth at the U.S. figure skating championships, but the selection committee chose him based on his body of work over the past two seasons.

"I don't really care what other people think of me. I'm able to go out there and I'm really able to be unabashedly myself," Rippon said on NPR’s All Things Considered. "I want somebody who's young, who's struggling, who's not sure if it's OK if they are themselves to know that it's OK."

It’s been 82 years since an American man has made an Olympic skating debut at Rippon’s age.

Openly gay skier Gus Kenworthy competed in Sochi in 2014, came out in 2015 and qualified for the PyeongChang Olympics on Jan. 21.

