My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Leadership > Inspirational Quotes

8 Quotes on Motivation, Hard Work and More from Basketball Legend Michael Jordan

For his birthday, check out these inspirational 'Air Jordan' quotes.
Patrick Kovarik | Getty Images
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One of the most famous basketball players of all time, Michael Jordan, is recognized for his achievements both on and off the court. As an athlete, Jordan -- also known as "Air Jordan" thanks to his slam dunking capabilities -- played on both the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards where he was recognized with a number of awards and titles including an Olympic gold medal, six-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, 14 NBA All Star Game appearances and 1988 Defensive Player of the Year, to name a few. In 2016, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama. According to the NBA website, Jordan is "the greatest basketball player of all time."

Related: 50 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You

From product endorsements to even a short stint in acting with his movie Space Jam, Jordan is the highest-paid athlete of all-time and the third richest African American today. Of course, Jordan's career wasn't always smooth sailing. With a brief basketball retirement and a short career in baseball, it took trial and error until Jordan realized his true calling was always basketball. There's much more to learn from the decorated basketball all-star.

For more from Jordan, here are eight quotes on motivation, failure and more.

8 Quotes on Motivation, Hard Work and More from Basketball Legend Michael Jordan

1. On failure

Entrepreneur
"I've missed more than 9000 shots in my career. I've lost almost 300 games. 26 times, I've been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I've failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed." -- Michael Jordan

8 Quotes on Motivation, Hard Work and More from Basketball Legend Michael Jordan

2. On motivation

Entrepreneur
"Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen." -- Michael Jordan

8 Quotes on Motivation, Hard Work and More from Basketball Legend Michael Jordan

3. On motivation

Entrepreneur

"Obstacles don't have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don't turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, go through it or work around it." -- Michael Jordan

Related: 10 Inspiring Quotes From Billionaire, Philanthropist and Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen

8 Quotes on Motivation, Hard Work and More from Basketball Legend Michael Jordan

4. On hard work

Entrepreneur
"I can accept failure. Everyone fails at something. But I can't accept not trying." -- Michael Jordan

8 Quotes on Motivation, Hard Work and More from Basketball Legend Michael Jordan

5. On success

Entrepreneur
"To be successful you have to be selfish, or else you never achieve. And once you get to your highest level, then you have to be unselfish. Stay reachable. Stay in touch. Don't isolate." -- Michael Jordan

8 Quotes on Motivation, Hard Work and More from Basketball Legend Michael Jordan

6. On mindset

Entrepreneur

"My attitude is that if you push me towards something that you think is a weakness, then I will turn that perceived weakness into a strength." -- Michael Jordan

Related: 11 Inspirational Quotes from Gary Vaynerchuk to Help You Become the Best Version of Yourself

8 Quotes on Motivation, Hard Work and More from Basketball Legend Michael Jordan

7. On change

Entrepreneur
"If you accept the expectations of others, especially negative ones, then you never will change the outcome." -- Michael Jordan

8 Quotes on Motivation, Hard Work and More from Basketball Legend Michael Jordan

8. On running a business

Next Slide
Entrepreneur
"Talent wins games but teamwork and intelligence wins championships." -- Michael Jordan
12 Daymond John Quotes to Help You Achieve Greatness
Next Article

12 Daymond John Quotes to Help You Achieve Greatness

Next Article

More Slideshows

10 Unique Free Tools and Resources for Entrepreneurs You Probably Don'...
Free Tools

10 Unique Free Tools and Resources for Entrepreneurs You Probably Don'...

Lydia Belanger
8 min read
The 7 Cheapest Franchises on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 List
Franchise 500

The 7 Cheapest Franchises on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 List

Matthew McCreary
5 min read
They're Doing It: Awe-Inspiring African American Female Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

They're Doing It: Awe-Inspiring African American Female Entrepreneurs

Carolyn Sun
15+ min read