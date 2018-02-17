8 Quotes on Motivation, Hard Work and More from Basketball Legend Michael Jordan

Start Slideshow

One of the most famous basketball players of all time, Michael Jordan, is recognized for his achievements both on and off the court. As an athlete, Jordan -- also known as "Air Jordan" thanks to his slam dunking capabilities -- played on both the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards where he was recognized with a number of awards and titles including an Olympic gold medal, six-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, 14 NBA All Star Game appearances and 1988 Defensive Player of the Year, to name a few. In 2016, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama. According to the NBA website, Jordan is "the greatest basketball player of all time."

Related: 50 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You

From product endorsements to even a short stint in acting with his movie Space Jam, Jordan is the highest-paid athlete of all-time and the third richest African American today. Of course, Jordan's career wasn't always smooth sailing. With a brief basketball retirement and a short career in baseball, it took trial and error until Jordan realized his true calling was always basketball. There's much more to learn from the decorated basketball all-star.

For more from Jordan, here are eight quotes on motivation, failure and more.