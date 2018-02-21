Inspirational Quotes

21 Inspiring Quotes From Black Leaders From Throughout American History

The words of these 21 individuals will inspire you to do more.
21 Inspiring Quotes From Black Leaders From Throughout American History
Image credit: Bettmann | Getty Images
From Oprah Winfrey to Maya Angelou to Booker T. Washington, African American leaders and entrepreneurs past and present have made great strides toward creating a better world. These black leaders and entrepreneurs have long battled, and continue to, many obstacles with odds stacked against them.

Throughout a history of oppression, these individuals have shown resilience and achieved success during times of adversity. That's why February, Black History Month, is dedicated to identifying and praising these leaders who have created positive change and impact.

To learn more, here are 21 inspiring quotes from some of the most successful African American entrepreneurs and leaders throughout history and today.

21 Inspiring Quotes From Black Leaders From Throughout American History

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey
Image credit: Jason LaVeris | Getty Images
"You have to know what sparks the light in you so that you, in your own way, can illuminate the world."
21 Inspiring Quotes From Black Leaders From Throughout American History

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder
Image credit: Paul Morigi | Getty Images
"You can't base your life on other people's expectations."
21 Inspiring Quotes From Black Leaders From Throughout American History

Frederick Douglass

Frederick Douglass
Image credit: FPG | Getty Images
"If there is no struggle, there is no progress."
21 Inspiring Quotes From Black Leaders From Throughout American History

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan
Image credit: Gregory Shamus | Getty Images

"I can accept failure. Everyone fails at something. But I can't accept not trying."

21 Inspiring Quotes From Black Leaders From Throughout American History

Madam C.J. Walker

Madam C.J. Walker
Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives | Getty Images
"I got my start by giving myself a start."
21 Inspiring Quotes From Black Leaders From Throughout American History

Reginald F. Lewis

Reginald F. Lewis
Image credit: Sam.vaghani | Wikimedia Commons
"Keep going, no matter what."
21 Inspiring Quotes From Black Leaders From Throughout American History

Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones
Image credit: Frazer Harrison | Getty Images
"Imagine what a harmonious world could be if every single person, both young and old, shared a little of what he is good at."
21 Inspiring Quotes From Black Leaders From Throughout American History

Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr.
Image credit: Stephen F. Somerstein | Getty Images
"The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy."
21 Inspiring Quotes From Black Leaders From Throughout American History

Barack Obama

Barack Obama
Image credit: Chesnot | Getty Images

"Change will not come if we wait for some other person or if we wait for some time. We are the ones we've been waiting for."

21 Inspiring Quotes From Black Leaders From Throughout American History

Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali
Image credit: John Shearer | Getty Images
"Don't count the days, make the days count."
21 Inspiring Quotes From Black Leaders From Throughout American History

Malcolm X

Malcolm X
Image credit: Bettmann | Getty Images
"Stumbling is not falling."
21 Inspiring Quotes From Black Leaders From Throughout American History

Maya Angelou

Maya Angelou
Image credit: Riccardo S. Savi | Getty Images
"My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor and some style."
21 Inspiring Quotes From Black Leaders From Throughout American History

Shirley Chisholm

Shirley Chisholm
Image credit: Historical | Getty Images
"You don't make progress by standing on the sidelines, whimpering and complaining. You make progress by implementing ideas."
21 Inspiring Quotes From Black Leaders From Throughout American History

Booker T. Washington

Booker T. Washington
Image credit: Library of Congress | Getty Images
"Character, not circumstances, makes the man."
21 Inspiring Quotes From Black Leaders From Throughout American History

Jackie Robinson

Jackie Robinson
Image credit: Allan Grant | Getty Images

"Life is not a spectator sport. If you're going to spend your whole life in the grandstand just watching what goes on, in my opinion you're wasting your life."

21 Inspiring Quotes From Black Leaders From Throughout American History

George Washington Carver

George Washington Carver
Image credit: Photo 12 | Getty Images
"When you do the common things in life in an uncommon way, you will command the attention of the world."
21 Inspiring Quotes From Black Leaders From Throughout American History

James Baldwin

James Baldwin
Image credit: Ted Thai | Getty Images
"The world is before you and you need not take it or leave it as it was when you came in."
21 Inspiring Quotes From Black Leaders From Throughout American History

Toni Morrison

Toni Morrison
Image credit: Franck Fife | Getty Images
"If there's a book you want to read, but it hasn't been written yet, then you must write it."
21 Inspiring Quotes From Black Leaders From Throughout American History

Thurgood Marshall

Thurgood Marshall
Image credit: Bettmann | Getty Images

"Each of you, as an individual, must pick your own goals. Listen to others, but do not become a blind follower."

21 Inspiring Quotes From Black Leaders From Throughout American History

Diana Ross

Diana Ross
Image credit: Jason LaVeris | Getty Images
"You can't just sit there and wait for people to give you that golden dream. You've got to get out there and make it happen for yourself."
21 Inspiring Quotes From Black Leaders From Throughout American History

Spike Lee

Spike Lee
Image credit: Paras Griffin | Getty Images
"I think people who have faults are a lot more interesting than people who are perfect."
