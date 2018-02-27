6 Tell-Tale Signs You're Underpaid

Have you added skills, a certificate or a degree to your resume? That could be a sign that you deserve more pay.
"Simply putting the time in with a company does this to some degree," said McAdams. "But if you've received certifications or continuing education... but have not been rewarded for your greater effectiveness, now's the time to bring that to the attention of your manager."
What you should consider:
First, check those comparison websites to see what others with your new skills are being paid, said Krawcheck. In fact, do this before you put the time into getting the certificate or degree, and verify that your manager believes it will be a good investment to further your career.
Regardless, set up a meeting with your manager and make your case, clearly showing that the new skill or degree is a benefit to your position and the company at large. And, explain why you deserve a raise.
"If you're told no, don't retreat," said Krawcheck. "There are lots of things that are worth money that aren't actually money, such as a new title, an overseas assignment or a flexible work arrangement. Make sure you walk away with something."