6 Tell-Tale Signs You're Underpaid

Krystal Covington -- job expert, national speaker and founder of the social enterprise group Women of Denver -- once discovered she was being underpaid in a unique way. "Someone in HR accidentally sent me a spreadsheet with every salary in the company on it," she said. It hurt, but it also spurred her into action.

An introvert by nature, Covington is now an advocate for equal pay for women and has given TEDx Talks on the subject. One of her most powerful tools and pieces of advice to those who want and deserve a raise: practice talking about money. Many -- especially women -- she said, find speaking to managers about their salary daunting.

What you should consider:

Covington suggested first writing down what you think you're worth. Then, ask human resources for your job's range of salaries and try to negotiate to the higher ranges.

How? Practice, preferably in a group, said Covington. While it might not ever be comfortable to ask for a raise, practicing will make it more bearable.

In Covington's case, she negotiated a 10 percent increase in pay. Not bad for an introvert who had always found it difficult to discuss her salary.