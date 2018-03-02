My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lifestyle > Oscars

17 Inspirational Quotes from Oscar-Winning Movies

To get excited for the Academy Awards this weekend, here are some of the best quotes from Hollywood's top films.
DreamWorks
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Oscars are just around the corner and that means on Sunday March 4, the famous awards show will reveal the top films of 2017. With Jimmy Kimmel as its host, the 90th Academy Awards ceremony will honor and recognize some of today’s most successful, impactful and talented people in film and entertainment. From The Post to I, Tonya, this year’s list is full of some of 2017’s greatest motion pictures with big names like Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie.

Related: The Top 10 Current Highest Paid Hollywood Actors and Actresses

To get ready for this year’s award show, we’ve taken a look back on some of the greatest, most inspirational quotes from Oscar-winning movies of the past.

From Lawrence of Arabia to Titanic and Moonlight, here are 17 of the most inspirational quotes from Oscar-winning movies.

17 Inspirational Quotes from Oscar-Winning Movies

1. Slow down.

Getty Images

“Never be in a hurry. You’ll miss the best parts in life.”

-- Marlene Dietrich in Around the World in Eighty Days, 1956

17 Inspirational Quotes from Oscar-Winning Movies

2. Start small.

Getty Images

“Big things have small beginnings, sir.”

-- Mr. Dryden in Lawrence of Arabia, 1962

17 Inspirational Quotes from Oscar-Winning Movies

3. Be grateful.

Warner Bros.

“If you can’t appreciate what you’ve got, you better get what you appreciate.”

-- Henry Higgins in My Fair Lady, 1964

Related: 50 Inspirational Quotes to Help You Achieve Your Goals

17 Inspirational Quotes from Oscar-Winning Movies

4. Seek opportunity.

Twentieth Century Fox

“When the Lord closes a door, somewhere he opens a window.”

-- Mother Abbess in The Sound of Music, 1965

 

17 Inspirational Quotes from Oscar-Winning Movies

5. Move forward.

Getty Images

“The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. It is a very mean and nasty place, and it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain’t how hard you get hit; it’s about how hard you get hit, and keep moving forward.”

-- Rocky Balboa in Rocky, 1976

17 Inspirational Quotes from Oscar-Winning Movies

6. Honesty and love with prevail.

Columbia Pictures

“Whenever I despair, I remember that the way of truth and love has always won. There may be tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they may seem invincible, but in the end, they always fail. Think of it: always.”

-- Gandhi in Gandhi, 1982

17 Inspirational Quotes from Oscar-Winning Movies

7. Be authentic.

Columbia Pictures

“If you cannot say what you mean, your majesty, you will never mean what you say. And a gentleman should always mean what he says.”

-- Reginald Fleming 'R.J.' Johnston in The Last Emperor, 1987

Related: 12 Upbeat Ellen DeGeneres Quotes to Put You in a Good Mood

17 Inspirational Quotes from Oscar-Winning Movies

8. Make every day count.

Twentieth Century Fox

“I figure life's a gift and I don't intend on wasting it. You don't know what hand you're gonna get dealt next. You learn to take life as it comes at you... To make each day count.”

-- Jack in Titanic, 1997

17 Inspirational Quotes from Oscar-Winning Movies

9. Leave your legacy.

DreamWorks

“What we do in life, echoes in eternity.”

-- Maximus in Gladiator, 2000

17 Inspirational Quotes from Oscar-Winning Movies

10. Have a heart.

Universal Pictures

“Perhaps it is good to have a beautiful mind. But an even greater gift is to discover a beautiful heart.”

-- John Nash in A Beautiful Mind, 2001

Related: 50 Inspirational Entrepreneurial Quotes

17 Inspirational Quotes from Oscar-Winning Movies

11. Love the life you live.

Miramax

“You can like the life you’re living. You can live the life you like.”

-- Roxie in Chicago, 2002

17 Inspirational Quotes from Oscar-Winning Movies

12. Take risks.

Warner Bros.

“It’s the magic of risking everything for a dream that nobody sees but you.”

-- Eddie Scrap-Iron Dupris in Million Dollar Baby, 2004

17 Inspirational Quotes from Oscar-Winning Movies

13. Change the world.

Warner Bros.

“I don’t want to be a product of my environment. I want my environment to be a product of me.”

-- Frank Costello in The Departed, 2006

17 Inspirational Quotes from Oscar-Winning Movies

14. Take on challenges.

The Weinstein Company

“For the sake of all that we ourselves hold dear, and of the world’s order and peace, it is unthinkable that we should refuse to meet the challenge. It is to this high purpose that I now call my people at home and my peoples across the seas, who will make our cause their own. I ask them to stand calm and firm, and united in this time of trial.”

-- King George VI in The King’s Speech, 2010

17 Inspirational Quotes from Oscar-Winning Movies

15. Embrace the new.

The Weinstein Company

“Out with the old, in with the new! That's life!”

-- Peppy Miller in The Artist, 2011

Related: 16 Celebrities Who Started Alcohol Companies

17 Inspirational Quotes from Oscar-Winning Movies

16. Work with purpose.

Fox Searchlight Pictures

“This is my career, this is my chance to do some work that actually means something.”

-- Riggan Thomson in Birdman, 2014

17 Inspirational Quotes from Oscar-Winning Movies

17. Be yourself.

Next Article
A24

“At some point you've got to decide who wanna be. Can't let nobody make that decision for you.”

-- Juan in Moonlight, 2016
The Other Oscars Flub: 'In Memoriam' Segment Shows Picture of Living Person
Next Article

The Other Oscars Flub: 'In Memoriam' Segment Shows Picture of Living Person

Next Article

More Slideshows

21 Low-Cost Ways to Make Money from Home
Making Money

21 Low-Cost Ways to Make Money from Home

Carolyn Sun
15+ min read
The Top 10 Current Highest Paid Hollywood Actors and Actresses
Entertainment

The Top 10 Current Highest Paid Hollywood Actors and Actresses

Rose Leadem
7 min read
The 13 Fastest Growing Franchise Opportunities From Our Franchise 500...
Franchise 500

The 13 Fastest Growing Franchise Opportunities From Our Franchise 500...

Matthew McCreary
8 min read