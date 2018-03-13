13 Things Millennials Should Know Before Their First Real Job

According to a 2016 Gallup poll, only 29 percent of millennials feel engaged at work, while 16 percent say they are actively disengaged. If you're a recent college graduate entering the workforce for the first time, those numbers might not be inspiring.
Fortunately, there are steps you can take to boost your odds of landing a satisfying position. You might need to adjust your expectations, however. Check out these tips for finding great opportunities and improving your odds of getting the job.
(By Tess Frame)