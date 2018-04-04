Inspirational Quotes

10 Walt Disney Quotes to Spark Your Imagination

These quotes will reignite your creativity.
  • --shares
Add to Queue
10 Walt Disney Quotes to Spark Your Imagination
Image credit: Allan Grant | Getty Images
Walt Disney
2 min read

There is much to learn from Walt Disney, but one of the biggest lessons you can take from him is to follow your dreams. What started as a cartoon sketch of a mouse transpired into a cultural icon, a world-renowned production studio, magical amusement park and much more. And every character from Mickey Mouse to Cinderella and Pinocchio, Disney’s works helped shape much of our own childhoods.

Related: 10 Powerful Quotes From Hollywood Star, Producer, Philanthropist and Entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon

Be inspired by the creator, imaginator and entrepreneur, with these 10 Walt Disney quotes.

Start Slideshow
10 Walt Disney Quotes to Spark Your Imagination

On dreams

On dreams
Image credit: Entrepreneur
“All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.” -- Walt Disney
Next Slide
10 Walt Disney Quotes to Spark Your Imagination

On perseverance

On perseverance
Image credit: Entrepreneur
“All the adversity I've had in my life, all my troubles and obstacles, have strengthened me... You may not realize it when it happens, but a kick in the teeth may be the best thing in the world for you.” -- Walt Disney
Next Slide
10 Walt Disney Quotes to Spark Your Imagination

On passion

On passion
Image credit: Entrepreneur

“Disneyland is a work of love. We didn't go into Disneyland just with the idea of making money.” -- Walt Disney

Related: 50 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You

Next Slide
10 Walt Disney Quotes to Spark Your Imagination

On mindset

On mindset
Image credit: Entrepreneur
“Why worry? If you've done the best you can, worrying won't make it any better.” -- Walt Disney
Next Slide
10 Walt Disney Quotes to Spark Your Imagination

On leadership

On leadership
Image credit: Entrepreneur
“First, think. Second, believe. Third, dream. And finally, dare.” -- Walt Disney
Next Slide
10 Walt Disney Quotes to Spark Your Imagination

On getting started

On getting started
Image credit: Entrepreneur
“I only hope that we don't lose sight of one thing -- that it was all started by a mouse.” -- Walt Disney
Next Slide
10 Walt Disney Quotes to Spark Your Imagination

On success

On success
Image credit: Entrepreneur

“It's kind of fun to do the impossible.” -- Walt Disney

Related: 10 Inspiring Quotes From Billionaire, Philanthropist and Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen

Next Slide
10 Walt Disney Quotes to Spark Your Imagination

On risk

On risk
Image credit: Entrepreneur
“It's no secret that we were sticking just about every nickel we had on the chance that people would really be interested in something totally new and unique in the field of entertainment.” -- Walt Disney
Next Slide
10 Walt Disney Quotes to Spark Your Imagination

On empowerment

On empowerment
Image credit: Entrepreneur
"The more you like yourself, the less you are like anyone else, which makes you unique." -- Walt Disney
Next Slide
10 Walt Disney Quotes to Spark Your Imagination

On motivation

On motivation
Image credit: Entrepreneur
"The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing." -- Walt Disney
Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 10 Walt Disney Quotes to Spark Your Imagination
  • On dreams
  • On perseverance
  • On passion
  • On mindset
  • On leadership
  • On getting started
  • On success
  • On risk
  • On empowerment
  • On motivation
 Next Slide