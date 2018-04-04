10 Walt Disney Quotes to Spark Your Imagination
There is much to learn from Walt Disney, but one of the biggest lessons you can take from him is to follow your dreams. What started as a cartoon sketch of a mouse transpired into a cultural icon, a world-renowned production studio, magical amusement park and much more. And every character from Mickey Mouse to Cinderella and Pinocchio, Disney’s works helped shape much of our own childhoods.
Related: 10 Powerful Quotes From Hollywood Star, Producer, Philanthropist and Entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon
Be inspired by the creator, imaginator and entrepreneur, with these 10 Walt Disney quotes.
On dreams
On perseverance
On passion
“Disneyland is a work of love. We didn't go into Disneyland just with the idea of making money.” -- Walt Disney
On mindset
On leadership
On getting started
On success
“It's kind of fun to do the impossible.” -- Walt Disney
Related: 10 Inspiring Quotes From Billionaire, Philanthropist and Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen