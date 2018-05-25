Project Grow

10 George Lucas Quotes to Help You Follow Your Dreams and Pursue Your Passion

For inspiration, here's some advice from the famous Star Wars creator.
10 George Lucas Quotes to Help You Follow Your Dreams and Pursue Your Passion

There’s much to learn from one of today’s most highly acclaimed film directors, George Lucas. While both an entrepreneur and a film director, Lucas has contributed some of the world’s greatest, most successful movies ever, like Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

After graduating from the University of Southern California, Lucas followed his dreams of becoming a filmmaker, ultimately launching Lucasfilm and releasing his first breakout movie, American Graffiti, which put him on the Hollywood map. Using his imagination and passion to drive his success, the famous director was one of the first filmmakers to begin heavily using technology for special effects in his movies.

Since his early beginnings, Lucas has gone on to make a major name for himself in the industry and has become one of the most successful directors of all time, which came down to passion, hard work, perseverance and imagination.

From following your dreams to discovering your passion, here are 10 George Lucas quotes to motivate you.



On dreams



“Dreams are extremely important. You can’t do it unless you imagine it.” -- George Lucas


On fear



“Train yourself to let go of the things you fear to lose.” -- George Lucas


On motivation



“You simply have to put one foot in front of the other and keep going. Put blinders on and plow right ahead.” -- George Lucas


On mindset




“The secret is not to give up hope. It's very hard not to. If you're really doing something worthwhile, I think you will be pushed to the brink of hopelessness before you come through to the other side.” -- George Lucas



On happiness



"The best way to pursue happiness is to help other people. Nothing else will make you happier." -- George Lucas


On passion



“Everybody has talent and it’s just a matter of moving around until you’ve discovered what it is. A talent is a combination of something you love a great deal and something you can lose yourself in.” -- George Lucas


On collaboration



“Any society begins by realizing that together, by helping each other, you can survive better than if you fight each other and compete with each other. We have the tendency to lose it when we forget that, as a group, we are stronger than we are as individuals.” -- George Lucas


On goal-setting




“Part of the issue of achievement is to be able to set realistic goals, but that’s one of the hardest things to do because you don’t always know exactly where you’re going, and you shouldn’t.” -- George Lucas



On innovation



“Whatever has happened in my quest for innovation has been part of my quest for immaculate reality.” -- George Lucas


On perseverance



“I had a problem: a story I wanted to tell… So I went and found the technology to do it. In the process of making ‘Star Wars,’ there weren’t any visual effects houses, so I had to invent one.” -- George Lucas
