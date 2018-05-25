10 George Lucas Quotes to Help You Follow Your Dreams and Pursue Your Passion

For inspiration, here's some advice from the famous Star Wars creator.

May 25, 2018

There’s much to learn from one of today’s most highly acclaimed film directors, George Lucas. While both an entrepreneur and a film director, Lucas has contributed some of the world’s greatest, most successful movies ever, like Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

After graduating from the University of Southern California, Lucas followed his dreams of becoming a filmmaker, ultimately launching Lucasfilm and releasing his first breakout movie, American Graffiti, which put him on the Hollywood map. Using his imagination and passion to drive his success, the famous director was one of the first filmmakers to begin heavily using technology for special effects in his movies.

Since his early beginnings, Lucas has gone on to make a major name for himself in the industry and has become one of the most successful directors of all time, which came down to passion, hard work, perseverance and imagination.

From following your dreams to discovering your passion, here are 10 George Lucas quotes to motivate you.