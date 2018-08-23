Project Grow

9 Quotes on Entrepreneurship and Growth From Pinterest Co-Founder Ben Silbermann

For some motivation, check out these quotes from the Pinterest entrepreneur.
Image credit: Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Ben Silbermann is the brains behind the highly addictive social media site Pinterest. Born and raised in the Midwest, Ben Silbermann graduated from Yale University in 2003 before working in advertising at Google.

Silbermann quickly branched off and began designing smartphone apps with his college friend, Paul Sciarra. After their app, Tote, failed, Silberman and Sciarra partnered up with Evan Sharp to eventually launch Pinterest.

With Silbermann as its CEO, Pinterest has gained more than 175 million active users, with more than 50 billion pins and 1 billion Pinterest boards. By way of these numbers, it’s safe to say Pinterest -- and Silberman -- are highly successful.

To learn more, here are nine quotes from Silberman on entrepreneurship, growth, leadership and more.

On entrepreneurship

Image credit: Entrepreneur
“It takes time to figure out how to not go to your job in the morning. All of a sudden you have a lot of time and no structure.” -- Ben Silbermann
On ideas

Image credit: Entrepreneur
“If Google teaches you anything, it’s that small ideas can be big.” -- Ben Silbermann
On time

Image credit: Entrepreneur

“We just felt like if every day we were getting a little bit closer to something that we would be really proud of, we would never regret the time we’d invested.” -- Ben Silbermann

On getting started

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"Just build things and find out if they work." -- Ben Silbermann
On progress

Image credit: Entrepreneur
“I always just want to move along to the next step.” -- Ben Silbermann
On growth

Image credit: Entrepreneur
“I think anyone who makes products has this simultaneous joy and, almost, shame looking at it. You look at it all day, and all you can see is all these things you want to make better.” -- Ben Silbermann
On hiring

Image credit: Entrepreneur

“I think the thing that I've learned is that really great people, they actually want to work on hard problems.” -- Ben Silbermann

On success

Image credit: Entrepreneur
“There's a lot of pressure to look like the last company that was successful.” -- Ben Silbermann
On leadership

Image credit: Entrepreneur
“One of the things I've learned is to be receptive of feedback.” -- Ben Silbermann
