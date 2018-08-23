9 Quotes on Entrepreneurship and Growth From Pinterest Co-Founder Ben Silbermann

For some motivation, check out these quotes from the Pinterest entrepreneur.

August 23, 2018 2 min read

Ben Silbermann is the brains behind the highly addictive social media site Pinterest. Born and raised in the Midwest, Ben Silbermann graduated from Yale University in 2003 before working in advertising at Google.

Silbermann quickly branched off and began designing smartphone apps with his college friend, Paul Sciarra. After their app, Tote, failed, Silberman and Sciarra partnered up with Evan Sharp to eventually launch Pinterest.

With Silbermann as its CEO, Pinterest has gained more than 175 million active users, with more than 50 billion pins and 1 billion Pinterest boards. By way of these numbers, it’s safe to say Pinterest -- and Silberman -- are highly successful.

To learn more, here are nine quotes from Silberman on entrepreneurship, growth, leadership and more.