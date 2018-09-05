11 Surprising, Wacky and Out-There Jobs

From a Fortnite tutor to a Netflix binge watcher, these jobs are off the beaten path.

When you ask what someone does for a living, the likelihood of hearing a job related to marketing, finance, events or technology is high. But perhaps if chance has it, you'll meet someone with one of today's wackiest, out-there jobs, such as pet detective, professional apologizer or Fortnite tutor.

That's right, thanks to the popularity of video game Fortnite, parents are willing to hire tutors for their children with the hope they'll qualify for a college scholarship in esports. Meanwhile, Netflix is literally paying people to "Netflix and chill," hiring them to binge-watch TV shows and movies. The wealthy 1 percent is also paying big bucks to interior designers who will decorate and furnish their private jets. Sounds nice, right?

Here are 11 out-there and wacky jobs.

Fortnite tutor

Pet food taster

Pet detective

Professional apologizer

Turns out your video game obsession could also make you good money. The highly popular game,, which took the world by storm this past year, has become so widespread that parents are actually looking to hire Fortnite tutors for their children. With hopes that atutor will help their children up their gaming skills enough so to land them a college scholarship for esports, these gaming instructors are making up to $20 an hour by simply mentoring other aspiring gamers.Before feeding it to pets, companies like to test pet food on humans first. That's why a pet food taster is actually a real thing. However, don't underestimate the responsibilities of a pet food taster. If you're hoping to go into the business of pet food, a background in science or nutrition will better your chances. In addition to taste testing pet food (and usually spitting it out after), pet food testers also write up reports and seek nutritional improvements on lines of pet foods.Move over Ace Ventura -- pet detectives are not just in the movies. People are willing to pay big bucks to hire help finding their lost or stolen pets. If you've got a good eye for finding things and a soft spot for furry friends, becoming a pet detective could be the right move. There are a number of companies and entrepreneurs that offer pet detective services and some even get paid up to $1,000 a job.

Here's the sorriest job you've ever heard of: a professional apologizer. Who exactly hires these apologizers? Airlines, of course. In 2010, it was reported that Southwest had a dedicated group of employees on their customer service team responsible for handling situations and complaints that occurred on flights and apologizing to all of the passengers within 24 hours. While handling angry airplane passengers might sound exhausting, it's not a bad gig -- an apologizer makes more than your average school teacher.

Netflix binge watcher

Dog surfing instructor

Professional cuddler

Fortune cookie writer

Those small notes wedged into your post-chow mein cookie don't just magically appear. Instead, fortune cookie writers are working hard to write your future in one short sentence. Many food manufacturing companies hire freelance fortune cookie writers to get the job done. All you've got to do is be creative, witty and philosophical (because hey, no one wants the "You will be hungry again in an hour" fortune). Just last year, America's top fortune cookie writer, Donald Lau of Wonton Foods, stepped down after 30 years of fortune writing.

Food stylist

Private jet interior designer

Professional bridesmaid

