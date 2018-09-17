The Private Islands of 5 Absurdly Rich and Successful Entrepreneurs
There are certain markers of wealth that can come with entrepreneurial achievements. Maybe a luxury splurge when you hit your first big sales milestone, or buying something like a house or a car for your family to thank them for their support of your dream. And then there is the kind of money that nets you a private island.
One such entrepreneur is Google co-founder, who reportedly owns a Caribbean Island called Eustatia. He might have been inspired to add one to his portfolio after getting married at Richard Branson’s Necker Island.
Is it a little over the top to own your own private beach enclave? Sure. But look, if your dream is to own an underwater lair like a James Bond villain, that’s your own business. With that in mind, here's a brief tour of some of the island getaways of the most successful entrepreneurs.
Richard Branson
Larry Ellison
Lin Dong
Dong is a Chinese entrepreneur who founded a medical equipment company and also made money with the stock market in the 1990s. As of 2015, Dong had not one, not two, but reportedly 30 islands in his real estate portfolio for 3 million yuan, or $4,366,350.
Kristina Roth
Roth ran a consulting business, Matisia Consultants, that brought in $45 million a year before selling it in 2016. Her next venture was SuperShe, a women-only empowerment retreat on her private Finnish island that you can experience for $4,680 a week or $2,340 for three nights. She also reportedly owns another island in Turks & Caicos.
Paul Allen
The Microsoft co-founder in 1992 bought Allan Island, 292 acres off the coast of Seattle. Allen eventually sold the island in 2013 for $8 million -- down from the initial asking of $25 million in 2005 and $13.5 million in 2009 -- to Eric C. Anderson, an entrepreneur that runs a space tourism company called, fittingly, Space Adventures. Allen also bought land on Sperry Peninsula, also in Washington state, for $8 million in 1996.