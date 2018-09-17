Wealth

The Private Islands of 5 Absurdly Rich and Successful Entrepreneurs

Want to follow in their footsteps? Start saving now.
The Private Islands of 5 Absurdly Rich and Successful Entrepreneurs
Image credit: Jack Brockway | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

There are certain markers of wealth that can come with entrepreneurial achievements. Maybe a luxury splurge when you hit your first big sales milestone, or buying something like a house or a car for your family to thank them for their support of your dream. And then there is the kind of money that nets you a private island.

One such entrepreneur is Google co-founder, who reportedly owns a Caribbean Island called Eustatia. He might have been inspired to add one to his portfolio after getting married at Richard Branson’s Necker Island.

Is it a little over the top to own your own private beach enclave? Sure. But look, if your dream is to own an underwater lair like a James Bond villain, that’s your own business. With that in mind, here's a brief tour of some of the island getaways of the most successful entrepreneurs.

Start Slideshow
The Private Islands of 5 Absurdly Rich and Successful Entrepreneurs

Richard Branson

The Virgin Group founder bought Necker Island in the Caribbean for $180,000 in 1978. While it was something of a steal for the $5 million asking price, he ultimately, as part of the deal, spent five years building a $10 million resort to maintain ownership of the land. In the mid-2000s it was valued at around $60 million.
 
Next Slide
The Private Islands of 5 Absurdly Rich and Successful Entrepreneurs

Larry Ellison

The Oracle co-founder, executive chairman and CTO plunked down $300 million in 2012 to buy the island of Lanai in Hawaii. The Island is home to two resorts and a town of more than 3,000 residents.
Next Slide
The Private Islands of 5 Absurdly Rich and Successful Entrepreneurs

Lin Dong

Dong is a Chinese entrepreneur who founded a medical equipment company and also made money with the stock market in the 1990s. As of 2015, Dong had not one, not two, but reportedly 30 islands in his real estate portfolio for 3 million yuan, or $4,366,350.

Next Slide
The Private Islands of 5 Absurdly Rich and Successful Entrepreneurs

Kristina Roth

Roth ran a consulting business, Matisia Consultants, that brought in $45 million a year before selling it in 2016. Her next venture was SuperShe, a women-only empowerment retreat on her private Finnish island that you can experience for $4,680 a week or $2,340 for three nights. She also reportedly owns another island in Turks & Caicos.

Next Slide
The Private Islands of 5 Absurdly Rich and Successful Entrepreneurs

Paul Allen

The Microsoft co-founder in 1992 bought Allan Island, 292 acres off the coast of Seattle. Allen eventually sold the island in 2013 for $8 million -- down from the initial asking of $25 million in 2005 and $13.5 million in 2009 -- to Eric C. Anderson, an entrepreneur that runs a space tourism company called, fittingly, Space Adventures. Allen also bought land on Sperry Peninsula, also in Washington state, for $8 million in 1996.

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • The Private Islands of 5 Absurdly Rich and Successful Entrepreneurs
  • 1. Richard Branson
  • 2. Larry Ellison
  • 3. Lin Dong
  • 4. Kristina Roth
  • 5. Paul Allen
 Next Slide