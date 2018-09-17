The Private Islands of 5 Absurdly Rich and Successful Entrepreneurs

Want to follow in their footsteps? Start saving now.

September 17, 2018 2 min read

There are certain markers of wealth that can come with entrepreneurial achievements. Maybe a luxury splurge when you hit your first big sales milestone, or buying something like a house or a car for your family to thank them for their support of your dream. And then there is the kind of money that nets you a private island.

One such entrepreneur is Google co-founder, who reportedly owns a Caribbean Island called Eustatia. He might have been inspired to add one to his portfolio after getting married at Richard Branson’s Necker Island.

Is it a little over the top to own your own private beach enclave? Sure. But look, if your dream is to own an underwater lair like a James Bond villain, that’s your own business. With that in mind, here's a brief tour of some of the island getaways of the most successful entrepreneurs.