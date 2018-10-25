5 Sales Lessons From Vendors Hawking World Series Merch Outside Fenway Park Last Night
The battle wasn't confined to inside the stadium.
As the Boston Red Sox took on the Los Angeles Dodgers in game 2 of the World Series, countless vendors looking to score with souvenir-seeking fans fought it out all around historic Fenway Park. While the Sox managed to beat the Dodgers for a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series, there were plenty of smaller victories outside the park among the relentless merch-hawking business owners -- and lots of happy (if drunk) customers.
We circled the stadium before the game to learn some hard-earned tips from Fenway's seasoned sellers. Check them out in the slideshow above.
Have Brass Balls, Regardless of Gender
Sly, programs: “No matter if you’re a man or woman, it takes brass balls. No one’s gonna give it you, and it’s not coming easy. It’s my fiancee’s birthday, and look where I am -- she’s not happy. If you’re not willing to sweat for what you believe in, it’s never gonna work.”
Everyone Is a Customer
Jason, programs: “I’m just helping a buddy out -- my first time is doing this at the World Series, so it’s a whole different ballgame! The advice he gave me was, ‘Be loud,’ and, ‘Everyone who walks by you is a customer.’”
Get There First
Emily, hats/shirts/jackets: “We like to be the first people here. We have the best location, and say we have a slow day, I’ll have a good head start because I was here early.”
Keep an Eye on Your Customers' Hands
Zane, programs: “I’m 17. I found this job on Craigslist, it’s a pretty good gig. During the summer I work every day, and during the school year I do it when I can. I watch everyone walking by, and if I see them touch their wallet, that’s a good clue they’re going to buy something. Sometimes I get played, though, because it turns out they’re just going for their ticket.”
Keep on Yelling
Steven, home run towels: “I just keep yelling. I don’t care if I see people behind me, in front of me…I keep on yelling. I’ve been doing this four hours tonight, I did it four hours last night. My voice is shot."
Know What Your Customers Want
