17 Best Holiday Cocktails to Take Your Office Party to the Next Level
It's finally here: the one time of the year when you're allowed -- perhaps even encouraged -- to get a little crazy with your co-workers. Yes, it's holiday party time, and Entrepreneur wants this year to be your office's greatest throwdown yet.
To that end, we've asked the world's best bartenders and spirits brands to provide us with their picks for the tastiest winter-friendly cocktails, along with easy-to-follow instructions for making each of them.
Click on slideshow and check 'em out, but rememeber -- these things pack quite a punch!
Original Laird’s Eggnog
1 pint Laird’s Applejack
6 eggs
½ cup sugar
1 pint milk
1 pint cream
Method: Beat whites and yolks of eggs separately. Add ¼ cup sugar to each. Add milk and cream to yolks and mix well. Fold in beaten egg whites. Stir in Applejack. Garnish with fresh grated nutmeg.
Elevation
1 ½ parts Avion Reposado
¾ parts Fresh Lemon Juice
Maraschino Liqueur
Method: Place all ingredients in a shaker, add ice, and shake. Fine strain contents into a chilled coupe and garnish with a lemon twist
Ole BERTOUX
Recipe by Dev Johnson, Employees Only in New York City
2 oz BERTOUX Brandy
0.5 oz Chamomile Cordial
3 dashes Angostura Bitters
1 dash Peychaud’s Bitters
1 dash Chocolate Bitters
1 sprig Mint
Method: Combine BERTOUX, bitters, cordial and mint into a chilled rocks glass, gently press with a muddler to release the mint oils. Add a large ice cube and stir for about 30 seconds. Garnish with an orange twist.
Cran Fizz
1 oz chilled floater of Deep Eddy Cranberry Vodka
4 oz chilled prosecco/champagne
Dried cranberry garnish
Method: Fill flute with chilled prosecco or Champagne, top with Deep Eddy Cranberry Vodka. Add dried cranberries for garnish.
Rosa Gin & Tonic
2 oz MALFY Rosa (Sicilian grapefruit gin)
3 oz Tonic water
Rosemary garnish
Method: Mix MALFY Rosa with tonic water in ice-filled goblet. Garnish with a fresh wedge of (Sicilian) grapefruit and sprig of rosemary.
Whiskey Sour
2 oz High West Double Rye
0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
0.5 oz Simple Syrup
1 Egg White
Brandied Cherries Garnish
Method: Chill a martini glass. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Strain back into the cocktail shaker and shake again with no ice (reverse dry shake). Double strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with Angostura bitters and brandied cherries.
Beefeater Pink & Soda
1 part Beefeater Pink
3 parts soda water
Fresh halved strawberries
How to Mix:
Method: Build ingredients in glass over cubed ice and gently stir to combine.
Absolut Winter Grapefruit
3/4 parts Absolut Vodka
3/4 parts Absolut Grapefruit Vodka
3 parts apple cider
Method: Add all ingredients to a glass filled with ice. Stir briefly. Garnish with cinnamon stick and grapefruit wheel.
Paloma Tonic
2 oz Patrón Anejo
2 oz Fever-Tree Citrus Tonic
1 oz grapefruit juice
.25 oz lime juice
.25 oz agave nectar
Method: Garnish with Grapefruit Twist
Horse Drawn Zamboni
Recipe by Russell Dillon, bar director at bā’sik in Brooklyn, NY
2 oz Rye
½ oz Fernet-Branca
½ oz rich Maple Syrup (3:1)
2 dash Angostura bitters
3 dash Orange Bitters
Method: Stir in rocks glass Old Fashioned style. Garnish with Orange peel.
Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
Recipe by New York City-based bartender Nate Fishman
Whiskey Sours have many incarnations, from the chemically enhanced sour mix of dive bars everywhere, to the egg white experiments in the gastro-cocktail-labs of the land. In this recipe, I like to strip it down to three simple ingredients and add a bit of seasonality to the mix.
2 oz Michter's US*1 Bourbon
.75 oz cranberry juice
.5 oz freshly squeezed lemon juice
.75 oz rosemary honey syrup*
Method: To make the rosemary honey syrup, take 1 quart of boiling water and add 7-10 sprigs of rosemary. Cover and let sit for ten minutes, then remove rosemary, mix with 1 quart of honey and stir until honey has dissolved. You can also multiply the recipe and serve this drink in a punch bowl or dispenser. Just make sure to stir it well and add the lemon juice at the last possible moment. Lemons will vary in tartness based on many factors so it’s best to adjust to taste.
Hot Toddy
1.5 oz High West American Prairie Bourbon
0.5 oz Honey Syrup
2 Lemon Slices
3 oz Hot Water
Cinnamon Stick Garnish
Method: Muddle 2 lemon slices in a goblet. Add all other ingredients and stir in the glass. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.
Riff Punch
(Serves 1)
1.5 oz New Riff
.5 Amontillado sherry
.5 Lemon juice
.5 oz Spiced demerara syrup (spiced with clove and allspice)
.75 Rooibos tea
3 dashes orange bitters
Method: Pour in a bowl and garnish with floating lemon wheels and star anise.
Sazerac
Absinthe Rinsed Rocks Glass
1.5 oz High West Double Rye!
1 oz High West Rendezvous Rye
0.5 oz Demerara Simple Syrup
3 Dashes Peychaud Bitters
Lemon Peel Garnish
Method: Absinthe rinse a rocks glass. Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass and stir until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass up or over ice. Garnish with a flamed lemon peel.
Woodford Old Fashioned
2 oz. Woodford Reserve
1/2 oz. Demerara Syrup
3 Dashes Angostura Bitters
2 Dashes Scrappy’s Orange Bitters
Method: Add ingredients to the mixing glass. Add ice to mixing glass and serving glass. Stir ingredients for 30-40 secs. Strain into serving glass. Garnish with a lightly expressed orange peel.
The Glenlivet Hot Toddy
1 ½ parts The Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve
4 parts hot tea
¼ part lemon juice
½ part honey syrup
Method: Pour all ingredients into a Hot Toddy mug and stir. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.
Winter Manhattan (by NYC bartender Nate Fishman)
As you may know, the Manhattan is one of the foremost classic cocktails. It also uses a ratio of 2-1-2, which happens to be Manhattan's area code (212). In the winter, I like to make Manhattans with an Amaro instead of vermouth, as it gives the cocktail a bit more backbone and flavor than vermouth would. Foro Amaro is a great choice as it has orange peel and spices packed into the flavor.
2 oz Michter's US*1 Rye
1 oz Foro Amaro
2 dashes orange bitters
Method: Add all ingredients to a mixing glass and stir until chilled. Strain into a cocktail glass of your choosing (coupe glass without ice or rocks glass with ice). Garnish with an orange twist.