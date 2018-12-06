17 Best Holiday Cocktails to Take Your Office Party to the Next Level

'Tis the season to toast a year of hard work.

December 6, 2018 6 min read

It's finally here: the one time of the year when you're allowed -- perhaps even encouraged -- to get a little crazy with your co-workers. Yes, it's holiday party time, and Entrepreneur wants this year to be your office's greatest throwdown yet.

To that end, we've asked the world's best bartenders and spirits brands to provide us with their picks for the tastiest winter-friendly cocktails, along with easy-to-follow instructions for making each of them.

Click on slideshow and check 'em out, but rememeber -- these things pack quite a punch!